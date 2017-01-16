|
What a shock that would be!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:05 pm
They are doing interviews for the chief accountant right now. I sneaked a quick pic of the blackboard. fair enough, no answers yet but they do get half an hour.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:10 pm
So Baldrick, I have two beans and I add two more beans...what have I got?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:13 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
They are doing interviews for the chief accountant right now. I sneaked a quick pic of the blackboard. fair enough, no answers yet but they do get half an hour.
Two toughies. Wonder how much error is allowed in the answers and what's the pass mark?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:16 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
So Baldrick, I have two beans and I add two more beans...what have I got?
Lunch??
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:19 pm
Cripesginger wrote:
Such a line is typical of the RFL. Sadly it is the fans and local suppliers that will pay for this ineptitude.
Maybe HMRC take a different pov to that of Nige and Ralphy? Maybe HMRC have lost confidence in the RFL's ability to identify fit and proper persons.
Jobs for the boys. They wouldn't last 2 mins in the real world
