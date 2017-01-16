|
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2004 10:53 am
Posts: 2860
Location: Sometimes Workington, Sometimes Warrington, Often on the M6
|
RickyF1 wrote:
How can the HMRC want 6 months up front when they won't no what the tax bill will be as the company doesn't currently have any staff.
Actually HMRC now have the power to demand security over anything they assess to be the future liability. They can demand it in the form of assets, cash deposits or bank bond. It is entirely at HMRC's discretion what they can request. It is to be used specifically where :-
1. They failed to comply with their tax obligations in current or previous incarnations of any organisation.
2. HMRC are aware that directors have been involved in or connected to multiple business failures.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 119
|
Derwent wrote:
Actually HMRC now have the power to demand security over anything they assess to be the future liability. They can demand it in the form of assets, cash deposits or bank bond. It is entirely at HMRC's discretion what they can request. It is to be used specifically where :-
1. They failed to comply with their tax obligations in current or previous incarnations of any organisation.
2. HMRC are aware that directors have been involved in or connected to multiple business failures.
HMRC are fully aware of points 1 and 2 in regards to Chalmers. The moment he registered the new company over here a big red flag appeared.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, AndyMc88, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cassandra, coco the fullback, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, djhudds, Drust, Duckman, EW for PM, exiledbull, FevGrinder, fifty50, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hereagain, KCNBABT, king benny, Kiyan, linebacker53, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nothus, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, Superted, The Writer, tigertot, vbfg, woolly07 and 503 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|