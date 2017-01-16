RickyF1 wrote: How can the HMRC want 6 months up front when they won't no what the tax bill will be as the company doesn't currently have any staff.

Actually HMRC now have the power to demand security over anything they assess to be the future liability. They can demand it in the form of assets, cash deposits or bank bond. It is entirely at HMRC's discretion what they can request. It is to be used specifically where :-1. They failed to comply with their tax obligations in current or previous incarnations of any organisation.2. HMRC are aware that directors have been involved in or connected to multiple business failures.