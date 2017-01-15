WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:42 pm
KCNBABT
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 118
Heard tonight from a source high up at the RFL that the deal isn't done and we could see a switch in owner as hmrc want six months up front and Chalmers is stalling.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:47 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7337
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Damn, you must have really wanted that job.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:55 pm
Storm northern

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 5:49 pm
Posts: 21
Do you have any idea whatsoever how limited companies are actually run???

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:55 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 686
KCNBABT wrote:
Heard tonight from a source high up at the RFL that the deal isn't done and we could see a switch in owner as hmrc want six months up front and Chalmers is stalling.

How can the HMRC want 6 months up front when they won't no what the tax bill will be as the company doesn't currently have any staff.
Last edited by RickyF1 on Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:01 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:56 pm
Storm northern

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 5:49 pm
Posts: 21
RickyF1 wrote:
How can the HMRC want 6 months up front when they won't no what the tax bill will be as the company doesn't currently have and staff.


You just have to laugh! :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:16 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4007
Location: Bradford
KCNBABT wrote:
Heard tonight from a source high up at the RFL that the deal isn't done and we could see a switch in owner as hmrc want six months up front and Chalmers is stalling.


Six months of what?
PAYE? The company doesn't have any employees yet.
VAT? The company hasn't sold a single season ticket yet.
Corp tax? The company has even started trading yet.

The previous company was liquidated. This is a brand new start, there is absolutely no reason why this company should be in special measures with HMRC.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:18 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 768
Having shut down and then set up new companies the following day ( yes I took HMRC for money but much less than I had suffered due to customers companies screwing me ) I've never known them to request up front payments , they are usually strict initially on payments being on time , but that's about it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, blakeysrobin, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, debaser, dummyrunner, eddievan, Fieldheadrhino, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, GUBRATS, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, king benny, Nothus, Nozzy, old tony, Pickles, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Tricky2309, vbfg, Wakeylad21, weighman and 467 guests

