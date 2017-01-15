|
Heard tonight from a source high up at the RFL that the deal isn't done and we could see a switch in owner as hmrc want six months up front and Chalmers is stalling.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:47 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Damn, you must have really wanted that job.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:55 pm
Do you have any idea whatsoever how limited companies are actually run???
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:55 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
How can the HMRC want 6 months up front when they won't no what the tax bill will be as the company doesn't currently have any staff.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:56 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
You just have to laugh!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:16 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Six months of what?
PAYE? The company doesn't have any employees yet.
VAT? The company hasn't sold a single season ticket yet.
Corp tax? The company has even started trading yet.
The previous company was liquidated. This is a brand new start, there is absolutely no reason why this company should be in special measures with HMRC.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:18 pm
Having shut down and then set up new companies the following day ( yes I took HMRC for money but much less than I had suffered due to customers companies screwing me ) I've never known them to request up front payments , they are usually strict initially on payments being on time , but that's about it
