vastman wrote:

Sorry Steady I know your one of the more reasonable Cas fans but this alleged rivalry with Leeds is a one way fantasy.



Leeds united fans have a similar delusion with Man United but it's a one way rivalry as mufc fans have no interest in Leeds at all and never did have.



Up until the 1970's Wakefield were Leeds big local rivals Cas didn't register at all. Then when peter fox took over Bradford in the early eighties Bradford took over - again Cas never registered.



Then in SL it was deffo Bradford but some attempted to create one with Cas probably Eddie Hemings.



Truth is Fev are your historical enemy we are your current one like it or not. Unlike us Leeds want trophies and beating Cas is just another step on the ladder, that isn't a rivalry no matter how much you big yorseves up.



Leeds are generally a top four team and there rivals are the other top four teams at the time - so if you live up to the expecatations of some on here you'll have a bit of fun but don't kid yourselves. Leeds fans look down on Wakefield as a backwards town god only knows what they think about Cas.



Sorry to burst your bubble but you just make up the numbers like we do.