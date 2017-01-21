WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Re: Er what was that????

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:46 am
vastman wrote:
Sorry Steady I know your one of the more reasonable Cas fans but this alleged rivalry with Leeds is a one way fantasy.

Leeds united fans have a similar delusion with Man United but it's a one way rivalry as mufc fans have no interest in Leeds at all and never did have.

Up until the 1970's Wakefield were Leeds big local rivals Cas didn't register at all. Then when peter fox took over Bradford in the early eighties Bradford took over - again Cas never registered.

Then in SL it was deffo Bradford but some attempted to create one with Cas probably Eddie Hemings.

Truth is Fev are your historical enemy we are your current one like it or not. Unlike us Leeds want trophies and beating Cas is just another step on the ladder, that isn't a rivalry no matter how much you big yorseves up.

Leeds are generally a top four team and there rivals are the other top four teams at the time - so if you live up to the expecatations of some on here you'll have a bit of fun but don't kid yourselves. Leeds fans look down on Wakefield as a backwards town god only knows what they think about Cas.

Sorry to burst your bubble but you just make up the numbers like we do.


No bubble burst mate. I'm well aware we don't register on Leeds' radar! most of Cas has a chip in its shoulder where Leeds are concerned; in all aspects not just rugby & I suspect that's why I enjoy beating them more than any other team.
Re: Er what was that????

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:49 am
vastman wrote:
And that reply says it all about you - it's no surprise.

My dad was from Manchester and he got me into them - is that ok or are we going down that route that nobody from Manchester supports united serously that's poor even from someone as tedious as you and don't hide behind your mod status on this one.

If I were a glory seeker aged 10 I'd have actually have gon for Leeds look at the date Man U were about to be relegated!

I stopped actively supporting United in the early 90's because of the cost and growing irrelevance of the premier league and my new love Trinity.

Funny thing is I missed the fergie years but I don't care I had a lot of great memories from a fairly poor era in the clubs history

Dear god I hope I've done enough to justify myself, no really......

You're not on your own there Vasty, I was another stood in the Scoreboard end in the 70s. Back on topic, there is all ways going to be rivalry and so called hate towards other teams, the hate thing is a figure of speech , a gut reaction, whatever you want to call it but I'm sure, hopefully, that's all it is.
