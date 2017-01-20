WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:55 pm
vastman
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
I suppose the best I can say is that at least you're honest about it vasty. Leeds have always been the traditional rival for Cas (well for my generation anyway) & as you alluded to the rivalry got nasty as a result of the stadium race & relegation. I agree that the previous CEO at Cas did not behave as a CEO should, but that was a two way street. Glover & Elston taking to social media about Cas town (not the club) was as unprofessional as I've seen by any CEO or chairman. The behaviour of all three was a big factor in the trouble at BV a few years back.
The perceived love in between SG & MC is a good thing & I think you do SG a bit of a disservice. As I understand it SG has assisted a fellow novice SL chairman as GH did him when he first took the role on. Professional rivalry is a good thing & they both seem to get that. The hatred you seem to have for us is over the top & simply not necessary or perhaps I've mellowed, having in laws as wakey fans.


Sorry Steady I know your one of the more reasonable Cas fans but this alleged rivalry with Leeds is a one way fantasy.

Leeds united fans have a similar delusion with Man United but it's a one way rivalry as mufc fans have no interest in Leeds at all and never did have.

Up until the 1970's Wakefield were Leeds big local rivals Cas didn't register at all. Then when peter fox took over Bradford in the early eighties Bradford took over - again Cas never registered.

Then in SL it was deffo Bradford but some attempted to create one with Cas probably Eddie Hemings.

Truth is Fev are your historical enemy we are your current one like it or not. Unlike us Leeds want trophies and beating Cas is just another step on the ladder, that isn't a rivalry no matter how much you big yorseves up.

Leeds are generally a top four team and there rivals are the other top four teams at the time - so if you live up to the expecatations of some on here you'll have a bit of fun but don't kid yourselves. Leeds fans look down on Wakefield as a backwards town god only knows what they think about Cas.

Sorry to burst your bubble but you just make up the numbers like we do.
Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:09 pm
TrinityIHC
vastman wrote:
Sorry Steady I know your one of the more reasonable Cas fans but this alleged rivalry with Leeds is a one way fantasy.

Leeds united fans have a similar delusion with Man United but it's a one way rivalry as mufc fans have no interest in Leeds at all and never did have.

Up until the 1970's Wakefield were Leeds big local rivals Cas didn't register at all. Then when peter fox took over Bradford in the early eighties Bradford took over - again Cas never registered.

Then in SL it was deffo Bradford but some attempted to create one with Cas probably Eddie Hemings.

Truth is Fev are your historical enemy we are your current one like it or not. Unlike us Leeds want trophies and beating Cas is just another step on the ladder, that isn't a rivalry no matter how much you big yorseves up.

Leeds are generally a top four team and there rivals are the other top four teams at the time - so if you live up to the expecatations of some on here you'll have a bit of fun but don't kid yourselves. Leeds fans look down on Wakefield as a backwards town god only knows what they think about Cas.

Sorry to burst your bubble but you just make up the numbers like we do.


You're wrong about Man Utd and Leeds.. they sing about Leeds at nearly every game. The famous We all hate Leeds chant.
Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:15 pm
PopTart
Nope. Liverpool is the massive rivalry.
Leeds are nowhere near that.
Re: Er what was that????

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:44 am
vastman
TrinityIHC wrote:
You're wrong about Man Utd and Leeds.. they sing about Leeds at nearly every game. The famous We all hate Leeds chant.


No im not I've supported Man U since 1972 and I've been to well over a hundred games and I'll tell you now I've never heard them sing that not even when they play leeds!

I've not been to old Trafford since the early 2011 but then neither have Leeds.

If it helps the list is

Man u

Liverpool by a mile

City

Arsenal

Leeds united up there with derby county.

Wakefield

Cas recently

Leeds traditionally

Wigan for prestige

Castleford

Fev

Batley

Runcorn Highfield :-)
Re: Er what was that????

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:05 am
You don't know what you're talking about, been to enough LUFC manu matches in my time to know there's a big rivalry and they still sing about hating Leeds every time they're on tv. They knew about the rivalry when they met a few Wakefield whites in Rochdale a few years ago.

Re: Er what was that????

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:06 am
PopTart
A Man United fan...............long silence......then deep sigh.
Makes a whole lot more sense now.
