Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1570
I hate losing to Cas even if it's a friendly. Even last season I would rather have gone full strength than rest players for the semi final a week later. The staff and the players need to to know how important it is as well, and under no circumstances is anything less than a win acceptable. No matter how good or bad either team is.
However, I don't mind admitting they are a pretty decent side at the moment so bringing them down a peg or two would be even sweeter.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:48 pm
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8895
Location: wakefield
I hate losing to Cas too and love beating them more than any other team.
My best friend is a Cas fan and we didn't talk for over two months after the million pound game.
But I also want the best for Wakefield. The most important thing is to be as high as we possibly can in the league and cup competitions.
I'd rather be 4th when Cas are 2nd than 9th when they are 10th.
It would still irritate me that they took some gloss off out success but it is still more success for us.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:05 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 944
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
I suppose the best I can say is that at least you're honest about it vasty. Leeds have always been the traditional rival for Cas (well for my generation anyway) & as you alluded to the rivalry got nasty as a result of the stadium race & relegation. I agree that the previous CEO at Cas did not behave as a CEO should, but that was a two way street. Glover & Elston taking to social media about Cas town (not the club) was as unprofessional as I've seen by any CEO or chairman. The behaviour of all three was a big factor in the trouble at BV a few years back.
The perceived love in between SG & MC is a good thing & I think you do SG a bit of a disservice. As I understand it SG has assisted a fellow novice SL chairman as GH did him when he first took the role on. Professional rivalry is a good thing & they both seem to get that. The hatred you seem to have for us is over the top & simply not necessary or perhaps I've mellowed, having in laws as wakey fans.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:29 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6542
Location: Out of the loop
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
I suppose the best I can say is that at least you're honest about it vasty. Leeds have always been the traditional rival for Cas (well for my generation anyway) & as you alluded to the rivalry got nasty as a result of the stadium race & relegation. I agree that the previous CEO at Cas did not behave as a CEO should, but that was a two way street. Glover & Elston taking to social media about Cas town (not the club) was as unprofessional as I've seen by any CEO or chairman. The behaviour of all three was a big factor in the trouble at BV a few years back.
The perceived love in between SG & MC is a good thing & I think you do SG a bit of a disservice. As I understand it SG has assisted a fellow novice SL chairman as GH did him when he first took the role on. Professional rivalry is a good thing & they both seem to get that. The hatred you seem to have for us is over the top & simply not necessary or perhaps I've mellowed, having in laws as wakey fans.
Why shouldn't vasty be honest and forthright in his views on all things Cas, he clearly despises everything about them as do a lot more on here.
Personally as far as your club goes it's no different to any other, most if not all of them will shaft us given the opportunity as has been proved since the birth of SL.
Your club has probably the best coach in SL and the players' aren't shabby either so what makes me and others despise the club, we took a lot of stick from your holier than thou fans on here over that smoke bomb let off by those two idiots at Cas, but were as expected quite hypocritically silent in their condemnation of their own fans, they were quite understandably silent when your fans did it at Bellevue, that along with the bottle throwing and the homophobic chanting your club was fined for, I can live with that to a certain extent but what I find unforgivable was when we beat you 21-0 at your place when on the way out the Wakey supporters had to endure children in front of their parents spitting at us trying to goad us, not to mention the women and children subjected to the glass throwing by those hero's outside that pub, there was one Norny lad in particular steady who you probably know your in laws do, Kev Snell cracking fellah took one right on his forehead and then ask yourself is vasty really over the top.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:54 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 58
vastman wrote:
I think that's an age thing as in how far you go back but hey I don't care who you pick as your enemy so long as you have one.
For me it's always Cas but tbh I think Mr Box and WMDC or Castlefordgrad Council has played a part in that - if they were in a different postcode then maybe not.
Also doesn't everyone hate Leeds?
Yes it's an age thing!!!☹️
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 944
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
chissitt wrote:
Why shouldn't vasty be honest and forthright in his views on all things Cas, he clearly despises everything about them as do a lot more on here.
Personally as far as your club goes it's no different to any other, most if not all of them will shaft us given the opportunity as has been proved since the birth of SL.
Your club has probably the best coach in SL and the players' aren't shabby either so what makes me and others despise the club, we took a lot of stick from your holier than thou fans on here over that smoke bomb let off by those two idiots at Cas, but were as expected quite hypocritically silent in their condemnation of their own fans, they were quite understandably silent when your fans did it at Bellevue, that along with the bottle throwing and the homophobic chanting your club was fined for, I can live with that to a certain extent but what I find unforgivable was when we beat you 21-0 at your place when on the way out the Wakey supporters had to endure children in front of their parents spitting at us trying to goad us, not to mention the women and children subjected to the glass throwing by those hero's outside that pub, there was one Norny lad in particular steady who you probably know your in laws do, Kev Snell cracking fellah took one right on his forehead and then ask yourself is vasty really over the top.
Im not saying he, or anyone else, can't be honest & if you spoke to the Cas fans I know you'd have heard the critical condemnation for most of the things you've listed. Unfortunately hate breeds hate & to continue to rile up oneself &/or others will only fuel the idiotic behaviour; can't you see that?
Perhaps the biggest difference between us though is that I don't really see that much of a difference. For every horror story you've seen, I'm sure I or another Cas fan could enlighten you with one just as bad where a wakey fan(s) were the perpetrator(s). I don't feel the need to have a measuring contest over who has the most idiotic fans; I just accept that there are plenty at every club, & go about my way trying to change their attitude - & for what it's worth I've had to pull up Cas fans inside & outside of grounds & will continue to do so regardless of which club they support or which town they're from.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2862
Having worked with Cas fans for god knows how many years, I'm afraid it's Cas for me with Whinos a close second
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:36 pm
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1396Location:
The world is my oyster!
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
Im not saying he, or anyone else, can't be honest & if you spoke to the Cas fans I know you'd have heard the critical condemnation for most of the things you've listed. Unfortunately hate breeds hate & to continue to rile up oneself &/or others will only fuel the idiotic behaviour; can't you see that?
Perhaps the biggest difference between us though is that I don't really see that much of a difference. For every horror story you've seen, I'm sure I or another Cas fan could enlighten you with one just as bad where a wakey fan(s) were the perpetrator(s). I don't feel the need to have a measuring contest over who has the most idiotic fans; I just accept that there are plenty at every club, & go about my way trying to change their attitude - & for what it's worth I've had to pull up Cas fans inside & outside of grounds & will continue to do so regardless of which club they support or which town they're from.
Totally agree Steady.
I personally don't "hate" any club. I take more pleasure out of beating Leeds and Cas than beating any other team in a league fixture. When it comes to it, then it would mean more to me to beat Leeds than it would Cas. Again, it could be an age thing but Leeds is a bigger scalp as far as I am concerned.
All clubs have idiots. I have a strong passion for my team and go through many emotions about them through a season. I do however have the perspective that it is a sport and only a game. No need for violence or bad behaviour.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:54 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 944
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
wildshot wrote:
Totally agree Steady.
I personally don't "hate" any club. I take more pleasure out of beating Leeds and Cas than beating any other team in a league fixture. When it comes to it, then it would mean more to me to beat Leeds than it would Cas. Again, it could be an age thing but Leeds is a bigger scalp as far as I am concerned.
All clubs have idiots. I have a strong passion for my team and go through many emotions about them through a season. I do however have the perspective that it is a sport and only a game. No need for violence or bad behaviour.
I'm not saying I haven't, or still don't, get caught up sometimes (my thoughts on Ben Thaler shame me!) but on the whole aren't we supposed to grow out of it?!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:30 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1695
Think the reaction of our fans compared to their fans, towards each other's new stadium plans says a lot to who are the bitter haters and also who's most scared of each other's potential.
