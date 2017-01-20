steadygetyerboots-on wrote: I suppose the best I can say is that at least you're honest about it vasty. Leeds have always been the traditional rival for Cas (well for my generation anyway) & as you alluded to the rivalry got nasty as a result of the stadium race & relegation. I agree that the previous CEO at Cas did not behave as a CEO should, but that was a two way street. Glover & Elston taking to social media about Cas town (not the club) was as unprofessional as I've seen by any CEO or chairman. The behaviour of all three was a big factor in the trouble at BV a few years back.

The perceived love in between SG & MC is a good thing & I think you do SG a bit of a disservice. As I understand it SG has assisted a fellow novice SL chairman as GH did him when he first took the role on. Professional rivalry is a good thing & they both seem to get that. The hatred you seem to have for us is over the top & simply not necessary or perhaps I've mellowed, having in laws as wakey fans.

Why shouldn't vasty be honest and forthright in his views on all things Cas, he clearly despises everything about them as do a lot more on here.Personally as far as your club goes it's no different to any other, most if not all of them will shaft us given the opportunity as has been proved since the birth of SL.Your club has probably the best coach in SL and the players' aren't shabby either so what makes me and others despise the club, we took a lot of stick from your holier than thou fans on here over that smoke bomb let off by those two idiots at Cas, but were as expected quite hypocritically silent in their condemnation of their own fans, they were quite understandably silent when your fans did it at Bellevue, that along with the bottle throwing and the homophobic chanting your club was fined for, I can live with that to a certain extent but what I find unforgivable was when we beat you 21-0 at your place when on the way out the Wakey supporters had to endure children in front of their parents spitting at us trying to goad us, not to mention the women and children subjected to the glass throwing by those hero's outside that pub, there was one Norny lad in particular steady who you probably know your in laws do, Kev Snell cracking fellah took one right on his forehead and then ask yourself is vasty really over the top.