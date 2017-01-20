WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:15 pm
I hate losing to Cas even if it's a friendly. Even last season I would rather have gone full strength than rest players for the semi final a week later. The staff and the players need to to know how important it is as well, and under no circumstances is anything less than a win acceptable. No matter how good or bad either team is.

However, I don't mind admitting they are a pretty decent side at the moment so bringing them down a peg or two would be even sweeter.

Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:48 pm
I hate losing to Cas too and love beating them more than any other team.
My best friend is a Cas fan and we didn't talk for over two months after the million pound game.

But I also want the best for Wakefield. The most important thing is to be as high as we possibly can in the league and cup competitions.

I'd rather be 4th when Cas are 2nd than 9th when they are 10th.
It would still irritate me that they took some gloss off out success but it is still more success for us.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:05 pm
I suppose the best I can say is that at least you're honest about it vasty. Leeds have always been the traditional rival for Cas (well for my generation anyway) & as you alluded to the rivalry got nasty as a result of the stadium race & relegation. I agree that the previous CEO at Cas did not behave as a CEO should, but that was a two way street. Glover & Elston taking to social media about Cas town (not the club) was as unprofessional as I've seen by any CEO or chairman. The behaviour of all three was a big factor in the trouble at BV a few years back.
The perceived love in between SG & MC is a good thing & I think you do SG a bit of a disservice. As I understand it SG has assisted a fellow novice SL chairman as GH did him when he first took the role on. Professional rivalry is a good thing & they both seem to get that. The hatred you seem to have for us is over the top & simply not necessary or perhaps I've mellowed, having in laws as wakey fans.
