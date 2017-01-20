I hate losing to Cas even if it's a friendly. Even last season I would rather have gone full strength than rest players for the semi final a week later. The staff and the players need to to know how important it is as well, and under no circumstances is anything less than a win acceptable. No matter how good or bad either team is.
However, I don't mind admitting they are a pretty decent side at the moment so bringing them down a peg or two would be even sweeter.
