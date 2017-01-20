WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Er what was that????

 
Post a reply

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:58 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6011
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!

Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!


No more.... no less!

I don't give a flyer about Leeds, not in our league anymore.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:00 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7350
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!

Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!


No more.... no less!


Yeah but, Leeds are rubbish :lol:

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:18 am
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6946
Location: Castleford
vastman wrote:
However Cas is now a real rivalry especially since 2006 and even if they try to pretend otherwise being ahead of us is their number one aim and ditto us.


Now this is a sweeping statement if I've heard one. Might be yours but pretty sure most clubs would rather try and win something than just be ahead of their cousins on the table.

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:35 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8893
Location: wakefield
BD wrote:
Now this is a sweeping statement if I've heard one. Might be yours but pretty sure most clubs would rather try and win something than just be ahead of their cousins on the table.


I'd happily lose every game to Cas and win every game against everyone else. Beating them isn't the number 1 thing.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:44 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4355
Location: Outside your remit
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!

Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!


No more.... no less!


Not for me - I started watching in 2000 and Leeds are down in 3rd after Cas & Huddersfield.

I enjoy beating Leeds mainly due to the smug, arrogant mindset of their fans - always good to see them taken down a peg or 2.

But Cas are the main one for me, same area, similar ground/crowds - always incidents at the games between us - usually unpredictable results, the team I love to hate. Although oddly I want them to do ok, as long as it's worse than us!

Hudds I just straight up don't like. Maybe it's what they did to Sheffield, maybe it's the fact they are the first to come picking the bones of other clubs who get into difficulty. They are sugar daddy run, with poor support, historically have charged the earth to get into their giant, empty stadium.. Ugh I just don't like them at all.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:58 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6541
Location: Out of the loop
TrinityIHC wrote:
Not for me - I started watching in 2000 and Leeds are down in 3rd after Cas & Huddersfield.

I enjoy beating Leeds mainly due to the smug, arrogant mindset of their fans - always good to see them taken down a peg or 2.

But Cas are the main one for me, same area, similar ground/crowds - always incidents at the games between us - usually unpredictable results, the team I love to hate. Although oddly I want them to do ok, as long as it's worse than us!

Hudds I just straight up don't like. Maybe it's what they did to Sheffield, maybe it's the fact they are the first to come picking the bones of other clubs who get into difficulty. They are sugar daddy run, with poor support, historically have charged the earth to get into their giant, empty stadium.. Ugh I just don't like them at all.

Everything summed up perfectly for me here, maybe I would cut Leeds a bit of slack by them loaning us players the last few seasons when we were struggling.

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:04 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7350
Cas used to "only" be a local derby.
That was until it appeared that either them or us would be sacrificed by SL and the fall out from this, particularly with regards to new grounds has upped the anti, to a level that has boiled over a couple of times over the past 6/7 years.
Leeds was always the club that Trinity fans loved to hate, primarily because ove a number of decades, they have always come along and taken our best players.
Some would argue that they put money into the Trinity coffers but, this generally had a habit of weakening our team.
Every time we started to improve, there were Leeds with their cheque book, taking our better players.
This hasn't happened in recent seasons, primarily because they have been doing rather well and we haven't exactly been blessed with a dearth of quality players.
Having said that, with Leeds in a slump, they may well come sniffing round some of our up and coming players, although, they may be wanting a coach at some point and most would expect them to be trying to lure Mr Powell.

Even though we dont like to admit it, Leeds are the biggest RL club on this side of the Pennines and its always great to beat them but, Castleford has become the stronger rivalry in the SL era and its 1 - 0 to us this season :D

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:11 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25415
Location: Poodle Power!
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!

Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!


No more.... no less!


I think that's an age thing as in how far you go back but hey I don't care who you pick as your enemy so long as you have one.

For me it's always Cas but tbh I think Mr Box and WMDC or Castlefordgrad Council has played a part in that - if they were in a different postcode then maybe not.

Also doesn't everyone hate Leeds?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Er what was that????

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:13 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25415
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
I'd happily lose every game to Cas and win every game against everyone else. Beating them isn't the number 1 thing.


You really don't get it do you - each to their own I suppose but I'd rather the passion tbh.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, forever_trinity, Google [Bot], jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, NEwildcat, PopTart, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, TrinityIHC, vastman, WF Rhino, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,3261,61075,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  