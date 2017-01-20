|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!
Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!
No more.... no less!
I don't give a flyer about Leeds, not in our league anymore.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:00 am
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!
Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!
No more.... no less!
Yeah but, Leeds are rubbish
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:18 am
BD
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
vastman wrote:
However Cas is now a real rivalry especially since 2006 and even if they try to pretend otherwise being ahead of us is their number one aim and ditto us.
Now this is a sweeping statement if I've heard one. Might be yours but pretty sure most clubs would rather try and win something than just be ahead of their cousins on the table.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:35 am
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
BD wrote:
Now this is a sweeping statement if I've heard one. Might be yours but pretty sure most clubs would rather try and win something than just be ahead of their cousins on the table.
I'd happily lose every game to Cas and win every game against everyone else. Beating them isn't the number 1 thing.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:44 am
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!
Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!
No more.... no less!
Not for me - I started watching in 2000 and Leeds are down in 3rd after Cas & Huddersfield.
I enjoy beating Leeds mainly due to the smug, arrogant mindset of their fans - always good to see them taken down a peg or 2.
But Cas are the main one for me, same area, similar ground/crowds - always incidents at the games between us - usually unpredictable results, the team I love to hate. Although oddly I want them to do ok, as long as it's worse than us!
Hudds I just straight up don't like. Maybe it's what they did to Sheffield, maybe it's the fact they are the first to come picking the bones of other clubs who get into difficulty. They are sugar daddy run, with poor support, historically have charged the earth to get into their giant, empty stadium.. Ugh I just don't like them at all.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:58 am
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Not for me - I started watching in 2000 and Leeds are down in 3rd after Cas & Huddersfield.
I enjoy beating Leeds mainly due to the smug, arrogant mindset of their fans - always good to see them taken down a peg or 2.
But Cas are the main one for me, same area, similar ground/crowds - always incidents at the games between us - usually unpredictable results, the team I love to hate. Although oddly I want them to do ok, as long as it's worse than us!
Hudds I just straight up don't like. Maybe it's what they did to Sheffield, maybe it's the fact they are the first to come picking the bones of other clubs who get into difficulty. They are sugar daddy run, with poor support, historically have charged the earth to get into their giant, empty stadium.. Ugh I just don't like them at all.
Everything summed up perfectly for me here, maybe I would cut Leeds a bit of slack by them loaning us players the last few seasons when we were struggling.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:04 am
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Cas used to "only" be a local derby.
That was until it appeared that either them or us would be sacrificed by SL and the fall out from this, particularly with regards to new grounds has upped the anti, to a level that has boiled over a couple of times over the past 6/7 years.
Leeds was always the club that Trinity fans loved to hate, primarily because ove a number of decades, they have always come along and taken our best players.
Some would argue that they put money into the Trinity coffers but, this generally had a habit of weakening our team.
Every time we started to improve, there were Leeds with their cheque book, taking our better players.
This hasn't happened in recent seasons, primarily because they have been doing rather well and we haven't exactly been blessed with a dearth of quality players.
Having said that, with Leeds in a slump, they may well come sniffing round some of our up and coming players, although, they may be wanting a coach at some point and most would expect them to be trying to lure Mr Powell.
Even though we dont like to admit it, Leeds are the biggest RL club on this side of the Pennines and its always great to beat them but, Castleford has become the stronger rivalry in the SL era and its 1 - 0 to us this season
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:11 am
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
Sorry but you are wrong!
Any Trinity fan of any reasonable standing knows that Cas are an inconvenience... but the true enemy... who shal be detested beyond all other... is Leeds!
No more.... no less!
I think that's an age thing as in how far you go back but hey I don't care who you pick as your enemy so long as you have one.
For me it's always Cas but tbh I think Mr Box and WMDC or Castlefordgrad Council has played a part in that - if they were in a different postcode then maybe not.
Also doesn't everyone hate Leeds?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:13 am
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
PopTart wrote:
I'd happily lose every game to Cas and win every game against everyone else. Beating them isn't the number 1 thing.
You really don't get it do you - each to their own I suppose but I'd rather the passion tbh.
