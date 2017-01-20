Cas used to "only" be a local derby.That was until it appeared that either them or us would be sacrificed by SL and the fall out from this, particularly with regards to new grounds has upped the anti, to a level that has boiled over a couple of times over the past 6/7 years.Leeds was always the club that Trinity fans loved to hate, primarily because ove a number of decades, they have always come along and taken our best players.Some would argue that they put money into the Trinity coffers but, this generally had a habit of weakening our team.Every time we started to improve, there were Leeds with their cheque book, taking our better players.This hasn't happened in recent seasons, primarily because they have been doing rather well and we haven't exactly been blessed with a dearth of quality players.Having said that, with Leeds in a slump, they may well come sniffing round some of our up and coming players, although, they may be wanting a coach at some point and most would expect them to be trying to lure Mr Powell.Even though we dont like to admit it, Leeds are the biggest RL club on this side of the Pennines and its always great to beat them but, Castleford has become the stronger rivalry in the SL era and its 1 - 0 to us this season