PopTart wrote:

I hesitate to justify myself Vasty but I will do anyway.

This is a discussion about the Cas friendly. I went to the game and through my own limited brain assessed what was going on during the game. That as a Wakefield supporter is mainly about my team but I am also watching the other team, as I'm just clever enough to do both.

My watching what Cas does in no way diminishes my loyalty or passion for Wakefield Trinity.

We are going to play them again this season and it's handy to know how they'll fair. I would go as far as to say if they are on Sky, playing another team I will watch and again in no way will that take anything away from me being a Wakefield Trinity supporter.

I wonder how you decided that Wigan, Sts, Warrington and Hull are better than Cas without being able to watch them? Is it only Cas I'm not allowed to comment on because I go far enough back that Leeds were always our bitter rivals and for that matter Fev when we played them on Boxing Day.



So in summary, get over yourself.