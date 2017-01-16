WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:48 pm
BD





vastman wrote:
What because I support my team - yep utterly bizarre but then only Cas fans can do that oh wait there I go again me and my silly optimism oh and that cup on my shoulder.


You just proved my point Vasty. People have a different opinion to yours and you take it as a personal attack - you're going at your own fellow fans for not hanging onto your every word and it's very ironic given that you seem to think Cas fans live in their own 'bubble'

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:24 pm
Wildthing






BD wrote:
You just proved my point Vasty. People have a different opinion to yours and you take it as a personal attack - you're going at your own fellow fans for not hanging onto your every word and it's very ironic given that you seem to think Cas fans live in their own 'bubble'


To an extent he's right FWIW I don't think you do, nor some others but a fair few do. The years of being on this forum have
shown to some extent he's correct, to a point.


Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:37 pm
PopTart






I wish I lived in a bubble. That would be great.


Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:45 pm
BD





Wildthing wrote:
To an extent he's right FWIW I don't think you do, nor some others but a fair few do. The years of being on this forum have
shown to some extent he's correct, to a point.


That is the case for a lot of fans, however for someone to think they are immune from criticism is ridiculous.

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:53 pm
PopTart






vastman wrote:
My question is why do you even care.

My philosophy is that we will finish top and certainly above Cas. If I'm proved wrong and I always am about finishing top so be it but at least I start on a high.

But then I'm not typical of Trinity fans some of whom seem to delight in wallowing in defeatist self pity after 40 minutes of a friendly and then carry on their love affair with Cas - and I don't mean you by the way knowing your ability to misinterpret my every post.

Why not save the misery fest till the end of the season and if you must pat Cas and their Condecending fans on the back at least do so when they have actually done something.

Let's concentrate on our lads, if we aren't willing to be confident why the he'll should we expect them to be. Cue one of belly's Maurice Bamfordesque rants about the 70's and how great they were :-)

In RL terms they are the enemy if we forget that we'll become there second team like we were in the 1990's - trust me you can't trust them ;-)


I hesitate to justify myself Vasty but I will do anyway.
This is a discussion about the Cas friendly. I went to the game and through my own limited brain assessed what was going on during the game. That as a Wakefield supporter is mainly about my team but I am also watching the other team, as I'm just clever enough to do both.
My watching what Cas does in no way diminishes my loyalty or passion for Wakefield Trinity.
We are going to play them again this season and it's handy to know how they'll fair. I would go as far as to say if they are on Sky, playing another team I will watch and again in no way will that take anything away from me being a Wakefield Trinity supporter.
I wonder how you decided that Wigan, Sts, Warrington and Hull are better than Cas without being able to watch them? Is it only Cas I'm not allowed to comment on because I go far enough back that Leeds were always our bitter rivals and for that matter Fev when we played them on Boxing Day.

So in summary, get over yourself.


Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:05 pm
gowerthegroap





PopTart wrote:
I hesitate to justify myself Vasty but I will do anyway.
This is a discussion about the Cas friendly. I went to the game and through my own limited brain assessed what was going on during the game. That as a Wakefield supporter is mainly about my team but I am also watching the other team, as I'm just clever enough to do both.
My watching what Cas does in no way diminishes my loyalty or passion for Wakefield Trinity.
We are going to play them again this season and it's handy to know how they'll fair. I would go as far as to say if they are on Sky, playing another team I will watch and again in no way will that take anything away from me being a Wakefield Trinity supporter.
I wonder how you decided that Wigan, Sts, Warrington and Hull are better than Cas without being able to watch them? Is it only Cas I'm not allowed to comment on because I go far enough back that Leeds were always our bitter rivals and for that matter Fev when we played them on Boxing Day.

So in summary, get over yourself.


Excellent post, and nobody should have to justify themselves to that ignorant fool. Give it a rest Stephen! You're digging holes all over the shop tonight.

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:58 pm
Spookdownunder



PopTart wrote:
I wish I lived in a bubble. That would be great.

No it's not.... there's not enough room and it smells like soap
