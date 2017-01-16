vastman wrote:



My philosophy is that we will finish top and certainly above Cas. If I'm proved wrong and I always am about finishing top so be it but at least I start on a high.



But then I'm not typical of Trinity fans some of whom seem to delight in wallowing in defeatist self pity after 40 minutes of a friendly and then carry on their love affair with Cas - and I don't mean you by the way knowing your ability to misinterpret my every post.



Why not save the misery fest till the end of the season and if you must pat Cas and their Condecending fans on the back at least do so when they have actually done something.



Let's concentrate on our lads, if we aren't willing to be confident why the he'll should we expect them to be. Cue one of belly's Maurice Bamfordesque rants about the 70's and how great they were



In RL terms they are the enemy if we forget that we'll become there second team like we were in the 1990's - trust me you can't trust them My question is why do you even care.My philosophy is that we will finish top and certainly above Cas. If I'm proved wrong and I always am about finishing top so be it but at least I start on a high.But then I'm not typical of Trinity fans some of whom seem to delight in wallowing in defeatist self pity after 40 minutes of a friendly and then carry on their love affair with Cas - and I don't mean you by the way knowing your ability to misinterpret my every post.Why not save the misery fest till the end of the season and if you must pat Cas and their Condecending fans on the back at least do so when they have actually done something.Let's concentrate on our lads, if we aren't willing to be confident why the he'll should we expect them to be. Cue one of belly's Maurice Bamfordesque rants about the 70's and how great they wereIn RL terms they are the enemy if we forget that we'll become there second team like we were in the 1990's - trust me you can't trust them

I hesitate to justify myself Vasty but I will do anyway.This is a discussion about the Cas friendly. I went to the game and through my own limited brain assessed what was going on during the game. That as a Wakefield supporter is mainly about my team but I am also watching the other team, as I'm just clever enough to do both.My watching what Cas does in no way diminishes my loyalty or passion for Wakefield Trinity.We are going to play them again this season and it's handy to know how they'll fair. I would go as far as to say if they are on Sky, playing another team I will watch and again in no way will that take anything away from me being a Wakefield Trinity supporter.I wonder how you decided that Wigan, Sts, Warrington and Hull are better than Cas without being able to watch them? Is it only Cas I'm not allowed to comment on because I go far enough back that Leeds were always our bitter rivals and for that matter Fev when we played them on Boxing Day.So in summary, get over yourself.