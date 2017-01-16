WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:19 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 511
vastman wrote:
Glad you said that I'm no longer allowed to


Can't wait for you to change your username to victiman

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:27 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4336
Location: Outside your remit
Willzay wrote:
How can you not buy that? Yes we had some kids on the field but they had more.

1st half - our first team getting pummelled by their first team

2nd half - our first pummelled their reserves/u19s.


There's more to it than that.

First half: We were poor in a lot of areas, defence being the main one - Cas made plenty of metres and finished clinically.

With the ball, we handled poorly and didn't control the ruck well enough.

2nd half - much more expansive, less handling errors and Williams/Finn/Wood ran the show.

Even though it was vs a lot of younguns, our 2nd half was miles ahead of the 1st in areas that we control, rather than opponent

Put it this way, if we had played 1st half, like we did 2nd half, we would have given starting Cas side a good game.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Er what was that????

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:31 pm
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 182
I don't think cas are that much better than us. We were dire in the first half. All they had to do was pass it out to their left edge and they scored. Good execution and planning from them to pick out and exploit weak defence from our right fringe.
We changed it up brought on Finn, Wood, BJB and walker. Then the last 10 of the first half we were back in the game. Yes they made changes, for the second half. But they still had plenty of first teamers on the field, I believe it was Rangi that batch blitzed to score his try, and he's no U18.
Take what you want from the game, but for me; Wood proved me wrong about his hooking ability, Finn showed his value to the team, and we showed that we can play some brilliant entertaining rugby. Seeing Huby get stuck in and Kirmond with some fire in his belly was brilliant too. Put England and Fifita in that side and I think weve cause to be optimistic!
