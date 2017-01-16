I don't think cas are that much better than us. We were dire in the first half. All they had to do was pass it out to their left edge and they scored. Good execution and planning from them to pick out and exploit weak defence from our right fringe.

We changed it up brought on Finn, Wood, BJB and walker. Then the last 10 of the first half we were back in the game. Yes they made changes, for the second half. But they still had plenty of first teamers on the field, I believe it was Rangi that batch blitzed to score his try, and he's no U18.

Take what you want from the game, but for me; Wood proved me wrong about his hooking ability, Finn showed his value to the team, and we showed that we can play some brilliant entertaining rugby. Seeing Huby get stuck in and Kirmond with some fire in his belly was brilliant too. Put England and Fifita in that side and I think weve cause to be optimistic!