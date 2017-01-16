|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4335
Location: Outside your remit
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Had Cas kept their players on it would have been a cricket score. Gloat all we want about winning, the difference was massive. But better we realise that in a friendly than when the season starts and gives us time to work on what went wrong. Definitely a reality check for everyone though.
I don't buy that - we were pretty tame with the ball first half and made a few handling errors, all of which were punished pretty much. I thought the scoreline was harsh at HT.
Second half, we were passing better, offloading more, running better lines - that's not something that them having a younger side out would influence too much.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:41 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1098
|
I don'y buy that either IHC.
I mean Crowther, Batchelor and Johnstone are really seasoned pro's arent they.
Wasn't their second have half back pairing Chase and Roberts.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3106
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I don'y buy that either IHC.
I mean Crowther, Batchelor and Johnstone are really seasoned pro's arent they.
Wasn't their second have half back pairing Chase and Roberts.
Roberts Gale Lynch and McShane all off at HT .
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:52 am
|
Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 48
|
That second half was against a side that had loads of 19's in it. I dont care who cas had at Halfback, their pack was full of kids or second string players. Wally Lewis didnt make us a good team and he was better than Chase and Roberts put together. The best Halfbacks cant do anything unless they are on the front foot, simple as that.
I also think that Cas will finish in the top 4, they could even win the league leaders this Year.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4950
Location: Over there
|
I've learned over the years that anyone who reads anything into a pre-season friendly wants their bumps feeling, and 2015 taught me to ignore all omens until after Easter. We were world beaters after the first two games, and we know how the rest of that season panned out.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25402
Location: Poodle Power!
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Had Cas kept their players on it would have been a cricket score. Gloat all we want about winning, the difference was massive. But better we realise that in a friendly than when the season starts and gives us time to work on what went wrong. Definitely a reality check for everyone though.
Hey you wanna believe that you go right ahead. For me it changed when Wood came on then when Finn started to organise it became a cricket score in the other direction THEN THE DIFFERENCE WAS MASSIVE or don't it work like that?
So for fear of being edited for being mildly confrontational I reckon you need a reality check, but then I always have.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25402
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I've learned over the years that anyone who reads anything into a pre-season friendly wants their bumps feeling, and 2015 taught me to ignore all omens until after Easter. We were world beaters after the first two games, and we know how the rest of that season panned out.
Indeed.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bentleberry, coco the fullback, Deeencee, DrPepper, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, forever_trinity, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, Hutchyfromcas, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, NEwildcat, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, Towns88, TrinityDave, Trojan Horse, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 334 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|