imwakefieldtillidie wrote: Had Cas kept their players on it would have been a cricket score. Gloat all we want about winning, the difference was massive. But better we realise that in a friendly than when the season starts and gives us time to work on what went wrong. Definitely a reality check for everyone though.

Hey you wanna believe that you go right ahead. For me it changed when Wood came on then when Finn started to organise it became a cricket score in the other direction THEN THE DIFFERENCE WAS MASSIVE or don't it work like that?So for fear of being edited for being mildly confrontational I reckon you need a reality check, but then I always have.