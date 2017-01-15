For 60 minutes today we looked like a team that was going to struggle as we were getting soundly beaten by a Cas side lacking a load of regulars then in the last twenty I don't quite know what happened but we looked a totally different side. Throwing the ball about, great attacks, marvellous finishes. Maybe we should just play 20 minutes every week. Special mention to James Batchelor. What a great try. I didn't realise he was so fast. Play like the last twenty boys and i don't think we've anything to fear.