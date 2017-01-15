For 60 minutes today we looked like a team that was going to struggle as we were getting soundly beaten by a Cas side lacking a load of regulars then in the last twenty I don't quite know what happened but we looked a totally different side. Throwing the ball about, great attacks, marvellous finishes. Maybe we should just play 20 minutes every week. Special mention to James Batchelor. What a great try. I didn't realise he was so fast. Play like the last twenty boys and i don't think we've anything to fear.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Adam_Harrison9, bentleberry, Big lads mate, bigalf, Bigboff, Bluedog Reborn, cas all the way, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, digger47, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Fully, Hank Moody, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, LG83, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, nottinghamtiger, Paul Hamilton, pitchy, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, RDM, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, RoyBoy29, Sandal Cat, senoj, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, stevie, The Avenger, The Clan, The Dreadnought, Towns88, TRB, Tricky2309, Trojan Horse, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Yosemite Sam and 574 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|