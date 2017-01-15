|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4397
|
Anybody know the maximum amounts of loans that can be had at a club, and from another club?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16044Location:
Warrington
|
It was 5 I think, don't know about club limits, may be 2 unless DR but the 5 I think inludes DR
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4397
|
Is that five from one club or five in total?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: Bradford
|
When I saw the thread, I thought you meant financial loans!
Just a carry over from the last few weeks lol
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: No longer Bradford
|
From RFL Rules & Regs on Players
:
LIMIT ON NUMBERS
C1:2:11A Club shall not include in any 19 man Match Squad nor play in any Match:
(a) more than five Players who are on loan to it and/or dual registered to it (irrespective
of which Club they are registered with); and
(b) more than 4 Players who are dual registered to it
So you can have a max of 4 dual reg, total of 5 loan and dual reg combined. So if you don't have dual reg, you can play up to 5 loan players in any 19 man squad.
Don't think there's a limit on how many can be at the club, just how many can play each game.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 279
|
How many players remain unsigned from Bulls squad?
Anymore set to sign for other clubs?
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9539
Location: Here
|
We are going to struggle then if we can only loan five.
I wonder if the RFL will let us have more, seeing as they love to help us out all the time.
|
(and I feel fine)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, AndyMc88, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cassandra, coco the fullback, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, djhudds, Drust, Duckman, EW for PM, exiledbull, FevGrinder, fifty50, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hereagain, KCNBABT, king benny, Kiyan, linebacker53, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nothus, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, Superted, The Writer, tigertot, vbfg, woolly07 and 502 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|