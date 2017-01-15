|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4397
|
Anybody know the maximum amounts of loans that can be had at a club, and from another club?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16044Location:
Warrington
|
It was 5 I think, don't know about club limits, may be 2 unless DR but the 5 I think inludes DR
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4397
|
Is that five from one club or five in total?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2845
Location: Bradford
|
When I saw the thread, I thought you meant financial loans!
Just a carry over from the last few weeks lol
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1884
Location: Bradford
|
From RFL Rules & Regs on Players
:
LIMIT ON NUMBERS
C1:2:11A Club shall not include in any 19 man Match Squad nor play in any Match:
(a) more than five Players who are on loan to it and/or dual registered to it (irrespective
of which Club they are registered with); and
(b) more than 4 Players who are dual registered to it
So you can have a max of 4 dual reg, total of 5 loan and dual reg combined. So if you don't have dual reg, you can play up to 5 loan players in any 19 man squad.
Don't think there's a limit on how many can be at the club, just how many can play each game.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, debaser, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, His Bobness, jockabull, Kiyan, martinwildbull, MDF3, MrPhilb, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, Rarebreed, RickyF1, ridlerbull, Scarey71, SCONE, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tigertot, Toga, Trustafox, vbfg, weighman, woolly07 and 430 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|