From RFL Rules & Regs on Players LIMIT ON NUMBERSC1:2:11A Club shall not include in any 19 man Match Squad nor play in any Match:(a) more than five Players who are on loan to it and/or dual registered to it (irrespectiveof which Club they are registered with); and(b) more than 4 Players who are dual registered to itSo you can have a max of 4 dual reg, total of 5 loan and dual reg combined. So if you don't have dual reg, you can play up to 5 loan players in any 19 man squad.Don't think there's a limit on how many can be at the club, just how many can play each game.