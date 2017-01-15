From RFL Rules & Regs on Players
:
LIMIT ON NUMBERS
C1:2:11A Club shall not include in any 19 man Match Squad nor play in any Match:
(a) more than five Players who are on loan to it and/or dual registered to it (irrespective
of which Club they are registered with); and
(b) more than 4 Players who are dual registered to it
So you can have a max of 4 dual reg, total of 5 loan and dual reg combined. So if you don't have dual reg, you can play up to 5 loan players in any 19 man squad.
Don't think there's a limit on how many can be at the club, just how many can play each game.
|