atomic wrote:
What colours did they wear? Was that in a SL season?
Home game,home sponsor and home shirt..Away game,away sponser,away shirt.
Someone cocked up.
No one cocked up. Our home shirt and Micky Macs testimonial shirt are both read. It is his testimonial. Nothing wrong with launching the alternative strip actually in situ so to speak 3 weeks before our first away fixture. At least thats what I think anyway. Also as someone suggested elsewhere on social media maybe the supplier let the club down, I don't know. Either way, whats the problem?