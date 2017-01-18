WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away kit

Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:02 am
GUBRATS
Who cares
Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:25 am
Alan Silver
Don't we often use the opportunity of a pre-season game, to unveil our new away kit? Here's tyhe club's explanation of why we are doing it: -

http://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/01/17 ... is-sunday/

Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:26 am
Cokey
Cokey wrote:
This Sunday


http://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/category/news/




Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:29 am
Alan Silver
Cokey wrote:
Just re-inforcing your post, for those who wondered why we are wearing our 'away', or 'alternative' kit. :thumb:

Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:31 am
Cokey
Alan wrote:
Just re-inforcing your post, for those who wondered why we are wearing our 'away', or 'alternative' kit. :thumb:



Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:41 pm
DemonUK
atomic wrote:
What colours did they wear? Was that in a SL season?

Home game,home sponsor and home shirt..Away game,away sponser,away shirt.

Someone cocked up.


No one cocked up. Our home shirt and Micky Macs testimonial shirt are both read. It is his testimonial. Nothing wrong with launching the alternative strip actually in situ so to speak 3 weeks before our first away fixture. At least thats what I think anyway. Also as someone suggested elsewhere on social media maybe the supplier let the club down, I don't know. Either way, whats the problem?
Re: Away kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:49 pm
Alan Silver
DemonUK wrote:
No one cocked up. Our home shirt and Micky Macs testimonial shirt are both read. It is his testimonial. Nothing wrong with launching the alternative strip actually in situ so to speak 3 weeks before our first away fixture. At least thats what I think anyway. Also as someone suggested elsewhere on social media maybe the supplier let the club down, I don't know. Either way, whats the problem?



I was previously alluding to a problem you have inadvertently highlighted Derek. There's so much writing on our shirt (in the form of sponsorship) that the colours have become somewhat irrelevant. However, I hadn't considered what you have now pointed out - that lot's of writing actually makes for a cracking good read! :wink: :wink:
