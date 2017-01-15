Her in Doors



I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.

Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.



So:

Round 1 Fixtures

St Helens v Leeds

Castleford v Leigh

Widnes v Huddersfield

Salford v Wigan

Catalans v Warrington

Wakefield v Hull FC



Just choose who you think will win each fixture.

e.g.

St Helens

Leigh

Widnes

Salford

Catalans

Wakefield



using the same fixture order helps to minimise mistakes



Scoring

You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.

5 points by correctly predicting a draw

plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.



Results

I'll post the points table each week.



Deadline

The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.

You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.



Byes

we have a maximum of 2 'bye' rounds through the season like previous years, where you'll be awarded 4 points should you forget to post because you have a life or something. It's just to try to keep people playing if they accidentally miss a week or two.

The season draws ever closer.Who wants a predictions comp this year?Canachieve back to back championships?Who will win the cup?I'm happy to run it as per usual (unless someone else wants to take it onI'm looking for at least 20 committed participants and a target of £200 raised for the charity of our choice.Wrencat1873 has done a sterling job collecting the money for the last 2 years, but it's a tough job and I was wondering whether using an online fundraiser site would be a viable option? Does anyone have any experience of these? which is the best? The BTmydonate one looks best VFM?The rules will be roughly as before unless someone has any suggestions or improvements.??Anyway, for anyone who's never joined in the fun, an outline of how it works:CheersCoco