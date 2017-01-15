WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:00 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1822
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
The season draws ever closer.

Who wants a predictions comp this year?
Can Her in Doors achieve back to back championships? :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Who will win the cup?

I'm happy to run it as per usual (unless someone else wants to take it on :IDEA: :PRAY: :CRAZY: )

I'm looking for at least 20 committed participants and a target of £200 raised for the charity of our choice.

Wrencat1873 has done a sterling job collecting the money for the last 2 years, but it's a tough job and I was wondering whether using an online fundraiser site would be a viable option? Does anyone have any experience of these? which is the best? The BTmydonate one looks best VFM?

The rules will be roughly as before unless someone has any suggestions or improvements.??

Anyway, for anyone who's never joined in the fun, an outline of how it works:

Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.

So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull FC

Just choose who you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
St Helens
Leigh
Widnes
Salford
Catalans
Wakefield

using the same fixture order helps to minimise mistakes :DRUNK:

Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.

Results
I'll post the points table each week.

Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.

Byes
we have a maximum of 2 'bye' rounds through the season like previous years, where you'll be awarded 4 points should you forget to post because you have a life or something. It's just to try to keep people playing if they accidentally miss a week or two.
If you're going away, feel free to post predictions for upcoming weeks.


Cheers 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:20 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 650
Count me in please

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:21 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2516
Location: Back of the North stand
I'm in again please

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:47 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4333
Location: Outside your remit
Yup I'm in!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:00 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7318
Count me in and if you need a debt collector, i'm happy to do the deed.

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:46 pm
60sCat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 226
I'm in again too.

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:50 pm
LG83 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 618
Me too please

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:22 pm
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 33
I'm in.

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:57 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 440
Location: On the therapist's couch
Count me in
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!

Re: Do we want a Predictions League Comp?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:36 pm
jakeyg95 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 237
Put me down.

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, bigalf, Billy tiger, BOJ04, cheshirecat57, cocker, Dannyboywt, DonniCat, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, fullofhope, Fully, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, Jackie brown, Jake the Peg, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LG83, M62 J30 TRINITY, MarioRugby, miamivice, Mr Bliss, pitchy, poplar cats alive, RAF, The Avenger, Trinity1315, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 436 guests

