Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:35 pm
Did Hudge make a statement as to his disloyalty?
Re: bradford game

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:00 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Any news on whose re signed or new players yet?


Thus far, Leon. That's it.

Re: bradford game

Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:51 pm
DGM wrote:
Did Hudge make a statement as to his disloyalty?

Why would he do that?

Re: bradford game

Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:00 pm
DGM wrote:
Did Hudge make a statement as to his disloyalty?

Did Rovers have to stick by him through a dodgy court case?

Re: bradford game

Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:23 pm
DGM wrote:
Did Hudge make a statement as to his disloyalty?



No he thanked him for playing 70 mins of a derby with a broken arm and playing another game last season with a detached retina.

He didn't either have any problems with his behaviour on the internet so left the club on good terms.

Why have you asked the question?

Re: bradford game

Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:59 pm
All being well the Bradford game will go ahead and be a decent affair, but how many of you are looking forward to your first meaningful test at London the week after. I cant wait, I reckon it will be a beltin game.

Re: bradford game

Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:41 am
Few way to look at the London away game. Being 2nd game in could be an advantage but also demoralising if kr do a number on you at home.will certainly give an idea of how ready both teams are? Can't see it being one sided but hopefully this new professionalism will be on show

Re: bradford game

Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:12 pm
Sheens Vs Toovey in the first game.
I wish I had put a pound on that the day HKR got relegated.
I could have probably bought the Bulls myself if I had done.
All the Bulls need now are some players.
