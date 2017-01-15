WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - bradford game

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR bradford game

 
Post a reply

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:14 pm
Salty mouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 60
This may be a stupid question but where did chisholm go?

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:34 pm
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 29
Salty mouse wrote:
This may be a stupid question but where did chisholm go?



Rumour on the RFL Bradford Bulls forum suggest Dane is on Widnes' radar.

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:40 pm
Salty mouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 60
Paul_HKR wrote:
Rumour on the RFL Bradford Bulls forum suggest Dane is on Widnes' radar.


Would make sense after losing brown, yes anything other then a landslide victory would be disappointing

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:29 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11279
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
On a similar theme, what's happened to Mantomato?
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:20 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 332
Z
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
On a similar theme, what's happened to Mantomato?


I asked similar question awhile ago and jist was his injuries had taken toll and good teaching job was calling. One of my fave players and he and sio deserved better than last year

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:35 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: east east hull
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
On a similar theme, what's happened to Mantomato?

Looking for a club in Australia apparently
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:53 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11279
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
craig hkr wrote:
ZI asked similar question awhile ago and jist was his injuries had taken toll and good teaching job was calling. One of my fave players and he and sio deserved better than last year


Yeah, I really dislike the word "honest" in pro sports, but that was definitely what Josh is / was. Made the absolute most of his talent, which wasn't high but squeezed every last drop out of it.

I remember our resident Australian commentator, Roopy, telling us that he'd be the league's top scorer, none of us had heard of him but he certainly delivered.

Shame we couldn't keep him over here to work with the kids, just to be an example of how to be a pro.

Patteserie chef's are always the best
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: bradford game

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:04 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: east east hull
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Yeah, I really dislike the word "honest" in pro sports, but that was definitely what Josh is / was. Made the absolute most of his talent, which wasn't high but squeezed every last drop out of it.

I remember our resident Australian commentator, Roopy, telling us that he'd be the league's top scorer, none of us had heard of him but he certainly delivered.

Shame we couldn't keep him over here to work with the kids, just to be an example of how to be a pro.

Patteserie chef's are always the best

I really thought he'd stay to be honest
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: bradford game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:19 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7379
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
If you fancy treating it like some kind of pre-season 9s match that's forty minutes each way with two competition points attached I do think we'll be up for it, You've only got to ask and the famous Bradford Bulls will accommodate your needs.

Re: bradford game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:05 am
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 332
vbfg wrote:
If you fancy treating it like some kind of pre-season 9s match that's forty minutes each way with two competition points attached I do think we'll be up for it, You've only got to ask and the famous Bradford Bulls will accommodate your needs.


Any news on whose re signed or new players yet? Not sure RFL's decision is right one for your club but hope you stick it up em and have a good season
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, bishops finger, craig hkr, dave over the humber, Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, markylever5, Mild Rover, Mudeng, redrobinkeith, rugbyreddog, Salty mouse and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,8571,71975,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  