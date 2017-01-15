craig hkr wrote:
ZI asked similar question awhile ago and jist was his injuries had taken toll and good teaching job was calling. One of my fave players and he and sio deserved better than last year
Yeah, I really dislike the word "honest" in pro sports, but that was definitely what Josh is / was. Made the absolute most of his talent, which wasn't high but squeezed every last drop out of it.
I remember our resident Australian commentator, Roopy, telling us that he'd be the league's top scorer, none of us had heard of him but he certainly delivered.
Shame we couldn't keep him over here to work with the kids, just to be an example of how to be a pro.
