Think we've all been watching events at odsal but now it's confirmed they will fulfill fixtures they are first up for us.good set of fans and will be made welcome I'm sure.not sure how they will line up as still bit of mystery in what is going on behind scenes but looks a little similar to hull city at start of footy season.down to 13 players and turn the champions over first game. In theory we will be professional and win but there will be a lot of emotion for the team and fans of bradford.looking forward to it but would be typical rovers to drop a bollock