BeechwoodBull wrote: Totally agree, we are where we are now, I expect more to go, then a flood of loanees, out of contract players to come in. At least we will have something to support. Its a bit like 1964 for the reformed Northern all over again. The competition was Hull KR at Odsal first match up as well.

To be honest it's not really like 1964.In '64 we didn't start on -12 points for a start, and thereonly the one division, so we knew we were on the bottom; it was, purely, a time of hope, and, since we couldn't go any lower, we had the certainty that the only wayup. Basically, we, "didn't own a bootlace", as was famously said at the time, but we knew we could look forward to things slowly getting better from that point onwards.As distinct from now. We're not at the bottom, we're still in the middle tier and, with our points deficit, we're still looking downwards, very clearly into the abyss. There is as much fear of dropping even further down, as there is hope. That is what I hate about right now - the RFL have robbed us of hope and I can't forgive them for that.