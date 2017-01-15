WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Let's just wait and see

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:22 am
Let's just wait and see what's going to happen, last week we didn't have a club, now we have, surely that's a massive step without people posting all negative issues, as Manuel said in faulty towers ( I know nothing )

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:49 am
Exactly, much better to have a team to watch again, at anytime over the last few weeks I'd have taken this outcome.
This site is like a trolls paradise, they've always got an angle, and people always seem to respond to them.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:11 am
Totally agree, we are where we are now, I expect more to go, then a flood of loanees, out of contract players to come in. At least we will have something to support. Its a bit like 1964 for the reformed Northern all over again. The competition was Hull KR at Odsal first match up as well.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:58 pm
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Totally agree, we are where we are now, I expect more to go, then a flood of loanees, out of contract players to come in. At least we will have something to support. Its a bit like 1964 for the reformed Northern all over again. The competition was Hull KR at Odsal first match up as well.


Is that right - after our first reformation in 1964 - our first game was against hull kr? spooky

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:13 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Is that right - after our first reformation in 1964 - our first game was against hull kr? spooky


Yes, it's right. I think we lost 20-34 to Rovers, who were a top side at the time, runners up at Wembley in 64 IIRC. Just over a year later we won the Yorkshire Cup, beating Hunslet 17-8, they'd been runners-up at Wembley in 65.

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:34 am
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Totally agree, we are where we are now, I expect more to go, then a flood of loanees, out of contract players to come in. At least we will have something to support. Its a bit like 1964 for the reformed Northern all over again. The competition was Hull KR at Odsal first match up as well.


To be honest it's not really like 1964.

In '64 we didn't start on -12 points for a start, and there was only the one division, so we knew we were on the bottom; it was, purely, a time of hope, and, since we couldn't go any lower, we had the certainty that the only way really was up. Basically, we, "didn't own a bootlace", as was famously said at the time, but we knew we could look forward to things slowly getting better from that point onwards.

As distinct from now. We're not at the bottom, we're still in the middle tier and, with our points deficit, we're still looking downwards, very clearly into the abyss. There is as much fear of dropping even further down, as there is hope. That is what I hate about right now - the RFL have robbed us of hope and I can't forgive them for that.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

