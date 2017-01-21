thepimp007 wrote: Regardless of what you did for him, KR relegated Walkers contract null and void. Bulls in admin/Liquidation Moss contract null and void. Sanits and KR took advantage of that. I'm happy Moss has found a club and glad he will still be in this country so we get to see a bit of him as he is a very exciting player and a lot better than quinlan

In your position I'd probably think the same.But Adam Walker really is a special case. His entire RL future was on the line and Rovers were under severe pressure to ditch him given the seriousness of the allegations against him. There was no sign of St Helens or anyone else sniffing around him back then. The club stood by him ... even now some say they shouldn't have...and funded his defence without which who knows what the outcome would have been.After all of that Neil Hudgell thought that Walker owed the club one more year ..on full Super League money I should add... but Walker & his agent declined. We've forgotten about him now.On the other hand we had several expensive under performing players on big money and they were not offered new deals we were happy to get rid so I guess that's the point you are making.Good luck for the season ahead if any set of fans deserve some good fortune it's you guys.