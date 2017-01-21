WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:17 pm
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
this :lol:

Ah I see it was a joke, no really it was hilarious really........

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:44 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Regardless of what you did for him, KR relegated Walkers contract null and void. Bulls in admin/Liquidation Moss contract null and void. Sanits and KR took advantage of that. I'm happy Moss has found a club and glad he will still be in this country so we get to see a bit of him as he is a very exciting player and a lot better than quinlan


In your position I'd probably think the same.

But Adam Walker really is a special case. His entire RL future was on the line and Rovers were under severe pressure to ditch him given the seriousness of the allegations against him. There was no sign of St Helens or anyone else sniffing around him back then. The club stood by him ... even now some say they shouldn't have...and funded his defence without which who knows what the outcome would have been.

After all of that Neil Hudgell thought that Walker owed the club one more year ..on full Super League money I should add... but Walker & his agent declined. We've forgotten about him now.

On the other hand we had several expensive under performing players on big money and they were not offered new deals we were happy to get rid so I guess that's the point you are making.

Good luck for the season ahead if any set of fans deserve some good fortune it's you guys.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:35 am
Well Sheens getting in first with a just in case......

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-kr- ... story.html
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:54 am
[quote="Blotto"]Well Sheens getting in first with a just in case......



Running scared :lol:

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:57 pm
His Bobness wrote:


Good luck for the season ahead if any set of fans deserve some good fortune it's you guys.


Thanks for those sentiments Bob. I thought you used to care.......but things have changed? :GUITAR:

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:59 pm
See you Sunday

Looking forward to it
HULL KINGSTON ROVERS is my religion, Craven Park is my church and Albert Kelly is my God

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:50 pm
God. I'm not.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:52 pm
MrPhilb wrote:
See you Sunday

Looking forward to it


We just lost to Keighley buddy, the sooner next Sunday is over with the better! :(

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:56 pm
I think on average the "looking forward to it" brigade will be wearing Hull KR tops and the "we've just come to watch our team play rugby, and anything better than a drubbing will be a bonus" will be wearing red black & amber.
