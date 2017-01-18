|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 779
|
rebelrobin wrote:
Difference is we supported Adam walker through his trial, so we did expect some loyalty from the guy who we paid his legal fees, and his agent and himself stated he was signing with Kr this season then went behind our backs.. with kieron moss had no club in existence to play for he wouldn't of being offered a contract til this week and he flew across the world to play for Bradford. So he had to find alternative or go home. There is obviously no similarities with us
Regardless of what you did for him, KR relegated Walkers contract null and void. Bulls in admin/Liquidation Moss contract null and void. Sanits and KR took advantage of that. I'm happy Moss has found a club and glad he will still be in this country so we get to see a bit of him as he is a very exciting player and a lot better than quinlan
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:47 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 862
|
MrPhilb wrote:
To be fair we've only signed Moss as it stands from this situation
It's all connected. We were on the slippery slope for a few weeks before it went belly up. A lot of the players left after failing to make the playoffs. The writing was on the wall from that point.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3715
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
It's doubtful we'll have time to get a friendly in. We could play the first half of the season as friendlies before getting down to the business end of the season. I believe this has stood us in good stead in the past.
Huddersfield seem to still think we're playing them on Sunday. I do have a suspicion that we'll get a lot of signing news in a lump, and I wouldn't be massively surprised if we did have a 17 for Sunday. I also would expect the new owners to not have much time for communication given the amount of things they must have to put in place in such a short timeframe. And they must have agreed a plan to put a team out with the rfl as we all have access to the criteria any owners had to sign up to, including plans for a team.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, barham red, Bat Lad, BeechwoodBull, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, bigalf, Blotto, Bostwick, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, djhudds, Duckman, eddievan, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Ferocious Aardvark, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, Hessle rover, Highlander, His Bobness, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, josefw, judge the jules, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, Luke Leaner, madasmcmadammcmad2, Malfax, MrPhilb, Nothus, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Stul, tikkabull, vbfg, Wheels and 551 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|