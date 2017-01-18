rebelrobin wrote: Difference is we supported Adam walker through his trial, so we did expect some loyalty from the guy who we paid his legal fees, and his agent and himself stated he was signing with Kr this season then went behind our backs.. with kieron moss had no club in existence to play for he wouldn't of being offered a contract til this week and he flew across the world to play for Bradford. So he had to find alternative or go home. There is obviously no similarities with us

Regardless of what you did for him, KR relegated Walkers contract null and void. Bulls in admin/Liquidation Moss contract null and void. Sanits and KR took advantage of that. I'm happy Moss has found a club and glad he will still be in this country so we get to see a bit of him as he is a very exciting player and a lot better than quinlan