|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 860
|
Dudley wrote:
It's alright, you're welcome.
What exactly should we be thanking you for at this stage?
Taking our best players or the fact that your Chairman might have a think about how he get the disgruntled Bradford fans over to your place? He hasn't suggested anything yet but he has got a few ideas.
Erm...thanks???
Even if he sent a free limo service to my door and gave me free entry to the game I won't be going.
I still haven't decided if I'm going to bother with the home games yet. I don't like how everything is playing out at the moment.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 18
|
I'll be heading over. Feeling like if I don't start making the effort with the new team then there's no point in bothering with RL. Think we've all been through too much to not go and after all the twists and turns i just want to watch a damn rugby match.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 776
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
What exactly should we be thanking you for at this stage?
Taking our best players or the fact that your Chairman might have a think about how he get the disgruntled Bradford fans over to your place? He hasn't suggested anything yet but he has got a few ideas.
Erm...thanks???
Even if he sent a free limo service to my door and gave me free entry to the game I won't be going.
I still haven't decided if I'm going to bother with the home games yet. I don't like how everything is playing out at the moment.
This, and Hudgell had the nerve to cry the poor tale about Adam Walker then does the exact same
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Drust, ex Bull Dog, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, hooligan27, Inoffski1, jockabull, judge the jules, linebacker53, MrPhilb, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RAB-2411, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stul, Surely not, The Writer, thepimp007, Theyknow3544, tigertot, unknownlegend, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman and 512 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|