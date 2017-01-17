|
MrPhilb wrote:
http://m.hullkr.co.uk/news/blog-update-from-the-chairman-the-final-countdown
Help us help you...
Thanks Phil, when you see an update will you post on hear please
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:42 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9551
Location: Here
I'm intrigued to see what it might be, I assume giving us some players to play on the day might be part of the plan...
(and I feel fine)
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:49 pm
debaser wrote:
I'm intrigued to see what it might be, I assume giving us some players to play on the day might be part of the plan...
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:26 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2125
rugbyreddog wrote:
Any Bull friendly pubs near the ground?
No, youre best of drinking in the ground
The Mill on Holderness road is pretty good though
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:36 pm
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5725
Hudgell in "now we're his only chance of a decent gate all season being nice to Bradford" shock!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
