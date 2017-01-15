ATS1 wrote: Imperative you get it right this season

If you fail to go up this year,well we know the consequences that can follow

We understand that but don't forget Hull KR have been where you are and with knobs on. We went into administration in 1999 and stayed there for 3 and a half years. When we came out it was on condition we paid the taxman in full in installments over the following 2 years thus ensuring we had next to no money for players. At least you start again debt free.No way are we going back to those dark days whatever happens because under Neil Hudgell we pay our bills on time. That's the key...if you do that nobody bothers you.Relegation has cost us £1m in central funding but amazingly season ticket sales and sponsorship are up and income from various events at our stadium (SKY sports boxing, Octoberfest event, pantomime in big top on car park, sell out 23,000 Paul Heaton/Billy Bragg/Divine Comedy event)) mean that other income for 2017 is up significantly.Probably the most significant thing Neil Hudgell did after taking over was getting the ground back on a 99 year lease. Since then every penny earned from the stadium goes to Hull Kingston Rovers. Hudgell also painstakingly cajoled the council and multiple local businesses to get the new £8m North Stand built bringing the stadium up to Super League standard...the council had previously spent £25m on a stadium in West Hull for Hull City & Hull FCAlso despite assembling a squad (IMO) miles better than our 2016 super league squad it has only cost £1.2m so far a saving of £600k on last season. As income streams materialise Neil Hudgell releases further funds to coach Tim Sheens....but not before. We expect to continue recruiting throughout the season because income has exceeded forecasts massively.We're fortunate we have a successful local business man and successful vice chairman who are Rovers potty, will underwrite debts if they have to (although we have made a profit last 2 years) and we have a council who have supported the club, albeit only after bullying from Mr Hudgell and board member former deputy prime minister and East Hull MP John Prescott.I'd say we are a million light years stronger after relegation than Bradford Bulls were, we have approaching 6,000 season ticket holders, increased sponsorship, big non rugby income, a very strong team getting stronger all the time, and a world class coach in Tim Sheens who I promise you is different class.So yes promotion at the first attempt is important and no stone is being left unturned. If it doesn't happen we will not go bust we'll do what Leigh did and come back again the year after.Good luck to all Bradford fans it could be a long road back but you still have a club if you want to support it. I hope you do and if so then sooner or later better times will follow.