Erm no thanks. Watching our star fullback lining up for the opposition and our makeshift side get a hiding isn't my idea of entertainment. Will probably take in one of the friendliest as a show of support to our squad and then see how we get on with Rochdale at home.
Imperative you get it right this season If you fail to go up this year,well we know the consequences that can follow
We understand that but don't forget Hull KR have been where you are and with knobs on. We went into administration in 1999 and stayed there for 3 and a half years. When we came out it was on condition we paid the taxman in full in installments over the following 2 years thus ensuring we had next to no money for players. At least you start again debt free.
No way are we going back to those dark days whatever happens because under Neil Hudgell we pay our bills on time. That's the key...if you do that nobody bothers you.
Relegation has cost us £1m in central funding but amazingly season ticket sales and sponsorship are up and income from various events at our stadium (SKY sports boxing, Octoberfest event, pantomime in big top on car park, sell out 23,000 Paul Heaton/Billy Bragg/Divine Comedy event)) mean that other income for 2017 is up significantly.
Probably the most significant thing Neil Hudgell did after taking over was getting the ground back on a 99 year lease. Since then every penny earned from the stadium goes to Hull Kingston Rovers. Hudgell also painstakingly cajoled the council and multiple local businesses to get the new £8m North Stand built bringing the stadium up to Super League standard...the council had previously spent £25m on a stadium in West Hull for Hull City & Hull FC
Also despite assembling a squad (IMO) miles better than our 2016 super league squad it has only cost £1.2m so far a saving of £600k on last season. As income streams materialise Neil Hudgell releases further funds to coach Tim Sheens....but not before. We expect to continue recruiting throughout the season because income has exceeded forecasts massively.
We're fortunate we have a successful local business man and successful vice chairman who are Rovers potty, will underwrite debts if they have to (although we have made a profit last 2 years) and we have a council who have supported the club, albeit only after bullying from Mr Hudgell and board member former deputy prime minister and East Hull MP John Prescott.
I'd say we are a million light years stronger after relegation than Bradford Bulls were, we have approaching 6,000 season ticket holders, increased sponsorship, big non rugby income, a very strong team getting stronger all the time, and a world class coach in Tim Sheens who I promise you is different class.
So yes promotion at the first attempt is important and no stone is being left unturned. If it doesn't happen we will not go bust we'll do what Leigh did and come back again the year after.
Good luck to all Bradford fans it could be a long road back but you still have a club if you want to support it. I hope you do and if so then sooner or later better times will follow.
We understand that but don't forget Hull KR have been where you are and with knobs on. We went into administration in 1999 and stayed there for 3 and a half years. When we came out it was on condition we paid the taxman in full in installments over the following 2 years thus ensuring we had next to no money for players. At least you start again debt free.
No way are we going back to those dark days whatever happens because under Neil Hudgell we pay our bills on time. That's the key...if you do that nobody bothers you.
Relegation has cost us £1m in central funding but amazingly season ticket sales and sponsorship are up and income from various events at our stadium (SKY sports boxing, Octoberfest event, pantomime in big top on car park, sell out 23,000 Paul Heaton/Billy Bragg/Divine Comedy event)) mean that other income for 2017 is up significantly.
Probably the most significant thing Neil Hudgell did after taking over was getting the ground back on a 99 year lease. Since then every penny earned from the stadium goes to Hull Kingston Rovers. Hudgell also painstakingly cajoled the council and multiple local businesses to get the new £8m North Stand built bringing the stadium up to Super League standard...the council had previously spent £25m on a stadium in West Hull for Hull City & Hull FC
Also despite assembling a squad (IMO) miles better than our 2016 super league squad it has only cost £1.2m so far a saving of £600k on last season. As income streams materialise Neil Hudgell releases further funds to coach Tim Sheens....but not before. We expect to continue recruiting throughout the season because income has exceeded forecasts massively.
We're fortunate we have a successful local business man and successful vice chairman who are Rovers potty, will underwrite debts if they have to (although we have made a profit last 2 years) and we have a council who have supported the club, albeit only after bullying from Mr Hudgell and board member former deputy prime minister and East Hull MP John Prescott.
I'd say we are a million light years stronger after relegation than Bradford Bulls were, we have approaching 6,000 season ticket holders, increased sponsorship, big non rugby income, a very strong team getting stronger all the time, and a world class coach in Tim Sheens who I promise you is different class.
So yes promotion at the first attempt is important and no stone is being left unturned. If it doesn't happen we will not go bust we'll do what Leigh did and come back again the year after.
Good luck to all Bradford fans it could be a long road back but you still have a club if you want to support it. I hope you do and if so then sooner or later better times will follow.
Thanks His Bobness, I hope our new owners have the same attitude as your Mr Hudgell. I'm sure KR will go back up this season, if not, at least you've got the right attitude.
If we play Huddersfield and Keighley in the friendlies, I'm there. I'm there to support any players who have signed on. They're both pretty local, they're unlikely to be expensive tickets.
As far as travelling to Hull and spending the full price ticket plus a reasonable amount of petrol, I'm not so sure. I want to go, I want to support those players who have committed (by then). But a big part of me doesn't really want to waste 6 hours of my Sunday and however much money driving over there to watch us get the inevitable thrashing. Do I want to spend that money and waste that time to be a bit depressed by it? It's going to take something to happen in the meantime to convince me I think.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.