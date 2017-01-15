WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:33 pm
ATS1

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 92
Imperative you get it right this season
If you fail to go up this year,well we know the consequences that can follow

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:37 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3562
Location: Hornsea
Any Bull friendly pubs near the ground?

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:38 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7967
Location: Odsal Stadium
Erm no thanks. Watching our star fullback lining up for the opposition and our makeshift side get a hiding isn't my idea of entertainment. Will probably take in one of the friendliest as a show of support to our squad and then see how we get on with Rochdale at home.

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:41 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 947
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
ATS1 wrote:
Imperative you get it right this season
If you fail to go up this year,well we know the consequences that can follow


We understand that but don't forget Hull KR have been where you are and with knobs on. We went into administration in 1999 and stayed there for 3 and a half years. When we came out it was on condition we paid the taxman in full in installments over the following 2 years thus ensuring we had next to no money for players. At least you start again debt free.

No way are we going back to those dark days whatever happens because under Neil Hudgell we pay our bills on time. That's the key...if you do that nobody bothers you.

Relegation has cost us £1m in central funding but amazingly season ticket sales and sponsorship are up and income from various events at our stadium (SKY sports boxing, Octoberfest event, pantomime in big top on car park, sell out 23,000 Paul Heaton/Billy Bragg/Divine Comedy event)) mean that other income for 2017 is up significantly.

Probably the most significant thing Neil Hudgell did after taking over was getting the ground back on a 99 year lease. Since then every penny earned from the stadium goes to Hull Kingston Rovers. Hudgell also painstakingly cajoled the council and multiple local businesses to get the new £8m North Stand built bringing the stadium up to Super League standard...the council had previously spent £25m on a stadium in West Hull for Hull City & Hull FC

Also despite assembling a squad (IMO) miles better than our 2016 super league squad it has only cost £1.2m so far a saving of £600k on last season. As income streams materialise Neil Hudgell releases further funds to coach Tim Sheens....but not before. We expect to continue recruiting throughout the season because income has exceeded forecasts massively.

We're fortunate we have a successful local business man and successful vice chairman who are Rovers potty, will underwrite debts if they have to (although we have made a profit last 2 years) and we have a council who have supported the club, albeit only after bullying from Mr Hudgell and board member former deputy prime minister and East Hull MP John Prescott.

I'd say we are a million light years stronger after relegation than Bradford Bulls were, we have approaching 6,000 season ticket holders, increased sponsorship, big non rugby income, a very strong team getting stronger all the time, and a world class coach in Tim Sheens who I promise you is different class.

So yes promotion at the first attempt is important and no stone is being left unturned. If it doesn't happen we will not go bust we'll do what Leigh did and come back again the year after.

Good luck to all Bradford fans it could be a long road back but you still have a club if you want to support it. I hope you do and if so then sooner or later better times will follow.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:50 am
FLAG EDGE TOUCH
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 15, 2003 7:50 am
Posts: 624
rugbyreddog wrote:
Any Bull friendly pubs near the ground?


The Robin's Nest & Harry Poole Bar along with refreshments, bars , Kids Zone under the North Stand are all welcoming...

However, if you're fancying a pint or two and happy to get a taxi (20 mins) to the ground you should look at the 'Old Town'...

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restauran ... gland.html

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restauran ... gland.html

http://www.wmhawkes.co.uk/

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restauran ... gland.html

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restauran ... gland.html

http://www.oldhousehull.co.uk/

Others in the vicinity - Ye Olde White Harte, Ye Olde Black Boy, Walters, Lion & Key, Head of Steam
Roger Millward MBE 1947 - 2016

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 164
Location: Depends whose asking
His Bobness wrote:
We understand that but don't forget Hull KR have been where you are and with knobs on. We went into administration in 1999 and stayed there for 3 and a half years. When we came out it was on condition we paid the taxman in full in installments over the following 2 years thus ensuring we had next to no money for players. At least you start again debt free.

No way are we going back to those dark days whatever happens because under Neil Hudgell we pay our bills on time. That's the key...if you do that nobody bothers you.

Relegation has cost us £1m in central funding but amazingly season ticket sales and sponsorship are up and income from various events at our stadium (SKY sports boxing, Octoberfest event, pantomime in big top on car park, sell out 23,000 Paul Heaton/Billy Bragg/Divine Comedy event)) mean that other income for 2017 is up significantly.

Probably the most significant thing Neil Hudgell did after taking over was getting the ground back on a 99 year lease. Since then every penny earned from the stadium goes to Hull Kingston Rovers. Hudgell also painstakingly cajoled the council and multiple local businesses to get the new £8m North Stand built bringing the stadium up to Super League standard...the council had previously spent £25m on a stadium in West Hull for Hull City & Hull FC

Also despite assembling a squad (IMO) miles better than our 2016 super league squad it has only cost £1.2m so far a saving of £600k on last season. As income streams materialise Neil Hudgell releases further funds to coach Tim Sheens....but not before. We expect to continue recruiting throughout the season because income has exceeded forecasts massively.

We're fortunate we have a successful local business man and successful vice chairman who are Rovers potty, will underwrite debts if they have to (although we have made a profit last 2 years) and we have a council who have supported the club, albeit only after bullying from Mr Hudgell and board member former deputy prime minister and East Hull MP John Prescott.

I'd say we are a million light years stronger after relegation than Bradford Bulls were, we have approaching 6,000 season ticket holders, increased sponsorship, big non rugby income, a very strong team getting stronger all the time, and a world class coach in Tim Sheens who I promise you is different class.

So yes promotion at the first attempt is important and no stone is being left unturned. If it doesn't happen we will not go bust we'll do what Leigh did and come back again the year after.

Good luck to all Bradford fans it could be a long road back but you still have a club if you want to support it. I hope you do and if so then sooner or later better times will follow.


Thanks His Bobness,
I hope our new owners have the same attitude as your Mr Hudgell.
I'm sure KR will go back up this season, if not, at least you've got the right attitude.

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:13 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 164
Location: Depends whose asking
HamsterChops wrote:
If we play Huddersfield and Keighley in the friendlies, I'm there. I'm there to support any players who have signed on. They're both pretty local, they're unlikely to be expensive tickets.

As far as travelling to Hull and spending the full price ticket plus a reasonable amount of petrol, I'm not so sure. I want to go, I want to support those players who have committed (by then). But a big part of me doesn't really want to waste 6 hours of my Sunday and however much money driving over there to watch us get the inevitable thrashing. Do I want to spend that money and waste that time to be a bit depressed by it? It's going to take something to happen in the meantime to convince me I think.


Me too

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:32 pm
MrPhilb
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 19, 2008 6:16 pm
Posts: 9011
http://m.hullkr.co.uk/news/blog-update- ... -countdown

Help us help you...
HULL KINGSTON ROVERS is my religion, Craven Park is my church and Albert Kelly is my God

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:36 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7375
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
That's a genuinely nice gesture.

Re: Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:57 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 711
Location: Waiting
vbfg wrote:
That's a genuinely nice gesture.

Looking forward to hear what they come up with
