MrPhilb wrote:
Can't take any joy in the situation even though we are probably the major beneficeries in 2017
Hopefully you guys can become a close knit bunch with your 2017 squad once they start to arrive and build a siege mentality. Get through it together
We've been lucky that after relegation it actually feel like a weights been lifted off our shoulders and the fans and club as a whole are as close as we have been in a very long time
All I can say is learn from our mistakes and play every game as though it matters. Don't treat the first half of the season as a long pre-season of friendlies (can't remember who thought that would be a good idea).
MrPhilb wrote:
Can't take any joy in the situation even though we are probably the major beneficeries in 2017
Major beneficiaries? In what way? Playing strength wise there was only ever really going to be London and possibly Batley that will challenge KR for topping the table.
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Major beneficiaries? In what way? Playing strength wise there was only ever really going to be London and possibly Batley that will challenge KR for topping the table.
We would have been I am sure, looking at the players we used to have.
And KR get an extra 2 points from having us at Blackpool.
I'll be there although i'm not looking forward to it.
I've changed my mind, I'm going. It'll happen three times more between now and then.
MrPhilb wrote:
Can't take any joy in the situation even though we are probably the major beneficeries in 2017
Hopefully you guys can become a close knit bunch with your 2017 squad once they start to arrive and build a siege mentality. Get through it together
We've been lucky that after relegation it actually feel like a weights been lifted off our shoulders and the fans and club as a whole are as close as we have been in a very long time
I felt the same way when we went down. It was really exciting the prospect of being competitive.
Which is why I doubt I'll make it to any match before the weather gets better.
I disagree with the rebirth in the championship and feel incredibly deflated about it all.
Until I get my season ticket money back I can't justify spending anymore going to watch rugby anyway.
If we play Huddersfield and Keighley in the friendlies, I'm there. I'm there to support any players who have signed on. They're both pretty local, they're unlikely to be expensive tickets.
As far as travelling to Hull and spending the full price ticket plus a reasonable amount of petrol, I'm not so sure. I want to go, I want to support those players who have committed (by then). But a big part of me doesn't really want to waste 6 hours of my Sunday and however much money driving over there to watch us get the inevitable thrashing. Do I want to spend that money and waste that time to be a bit depressed by it? It's going to take something to happen in the meantime to convince me I think.
I'll be there. I frankly cannot wait. I'm not going to do the 'true supporter' thing because it's nonsense, I'm just relieved that there's a Bradford side to watch and am perversely looking forward to every try being a colossal achievement. We've had the best part of ten years of seemingly unending decline. If we finish this season relegated but extant I'll be pretty happy.
I'm there. Have friends that way so have an excuse to go over the night before
