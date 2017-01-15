debaser wrote: As it stands, not really. How do you think you will get on against our team of....



...oh hang on, that's right, we don't have a team do we?



Good luck though, it's going to be a tough opener for you, you must be quaking in your boots.

Can't take any joy in the situation even though we are probably the major beneficeries in 2017Hopefully you guys can become a close knit bunch with your 2017 squad once they start to arrive and build a siege mentality. Get through it togetherWe've been lucky that after relegation it actually feel like a weights been lifted off our shoulders and the fans and club as a whole are as close as we have been in a very long time