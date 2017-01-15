WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday February 5th, back to our place.....

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:41 am
Who fancies it?
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:36 am
As it stands, not really. How do you think you will get on against our team of....

...oh hang on, that's right, we don't have a team do we?

Good luck though, it's going to be a tough opener for you, you must be quaking in your boots.
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:51 am
Not me.
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:41 am
Sorry. Doubt it. I will not be venturing far from home this year.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:49 am
HKR away with what looks at them moment like going to be a scratch side. 80 point thrashing likely. Er no.
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:53 am
Not me.
I don't tink ther will be much to shout bout from our lot.
You can put a second team out if wan it to be close

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:01 am
Yep, will be there.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:13 am
I will be there. I am interested to see how we play and I also want to watch KR, I suspect we will lose by 50 points, but it's only an hour ish down the road

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:32 am
debaser wrote:
As it stands, not really. How do you think you will get on against our team of....

...oh hang on, that's right, we don't have a team do we?

Good luck though, it's going to be a tough opener for you, you must be quaking in your boots.



Can't take any joy in the situation even though we are probably the major beneficeries in 2017

Hopefully you guys can become a close knit bunch with your 2017 squad once they start to arrive and build a siege mentality. Get through it together

We've been lucky that after relegation it actually feel like a weights been lifted off our shoulders and the fans and club as a whole are as close as we have been in a very long time
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:34 am
I remember that. :)
