I am currently in the process of updating the Bulls season pages (1996-present) in my spare time (a weird hobby I know). As I have gone along I have counted up points, tries, goals etc and made a list of our top points scorers etc. Once I have finished this I will be putting it all into tables etc.



However I am stuck on a few things and I thought you good folks may know the answer as a lot of you were around in 1996 and I was just 1 haha!



What I am trying to find out is in 1996, who was the captain of Bradford before Robbie Paul took the job? Anything other bits of information like this etc would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!