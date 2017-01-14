Occurs to me that as further details about Headingly redevelopments come out, that there has been no tribute announced to Sinfield.



He was probably our greatest ever player and he has been retired fully now for nearly 6 months. Cunningham got a statue at saints and he wasn't as important to them as Sinfield was for us.



Surely we as fans can organise some sort of petition for something.



What about renaming one of the new stands the 'Sinfield Stand', it wouldn't cost anything and would be a fitting tribute.