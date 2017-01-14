Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm Posts: 1700 Location: in the stanningley club house
a very strange last post from this loony over on the giants forum:
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Saying to you Sir Ken you want to play our games on Mars for the good of the club,I will buy a season ticket will back you Sir Ken,budfud gone by the way let's take on the leeds,humiliate them and go for the jugular against the red rose.Suppose back off take care of the great county of Yorkshire,(leeds)then the big destroy the lancs,make us top of the pile.
How good would this be.
can anyone decipher this?
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox. "He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"
Just hoping they pull hinch out of acting half,but aussie coach gives it look you poms what u know about rugby league,me gonna show you,this is the way it goes down in NRL,good luck Rickster but if you are that brain dead you will be usual big shot hated on in Huddersfield for ever more.
Only a very few come from outside of Huddersfield and get respect.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
