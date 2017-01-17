WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Big Sell

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The Big Sell

 
Post a reply

Re: The Big Sell

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:23 am
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1109
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Interesting how you say 'NEW' Bradford should be in League 1. With a 'NEW' Toronto being in the Champ? How did you come to the conclusion that one NEW club cannot be in the Champ yet another NEW club can? Just because they have assembled a competitive team?

For the record I (along with 99% of the Bradford fans) want our new club in League 1. On 0 points and have a good season. However the highest ranking Cumbrian side who were relegated last season should be the ones to take the Champ place. And again for the record, I am a huge supporter of the Toronto expansion too. But I still want to see them (as a NEW club) start from the bottom.

Hope you lot have a good season anyway!


I guess my logic was that Toronto would have the best chance of being competitive in the Championship. Maybe the fairest way would have been to offer a place in the Championship to the Champ 1 teams in 2016 ranking order (with Toronto being the last to be made the offer if all the others declined)?

Tbh, I was just agreeing with the 99% of Bradford fans, because that option (in my opinion) gives you the best starting point for the future. Things may work out differently in 2017 though, and if you can overhaul the 12 point deficit and be in with a fighting chance of avoiding the drop, then that will certainly give you something to shout about and should help regenerate support.

Re: The Big Sell

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:32 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 312
HXSparky wrote:
I guess my logic was that Toronto would have the best chance of being competitive in the Championship. Maybe the fairest way would have been to offer a place in the Championship to the Champ 1 teams in 2016 ranking order (with Toronto being the last to be made the offer if all the others declined)?

Tbh, I was just agreeing with the 99% of Bradford fans, because that option (in my opinion) gives you the best starting point for the future. Things may work out differently in 2017 though, and if you can overhaul the 12 point deficit and be in with a fighting chance of avoiding the drop, then that will certainly give you something to shout about and should help regenerate support.


I was thinking on this, I think the best way of marketing would be assemble a squad to survive and put some good performances in, for the last two years we have been a overspending disappointment end that cycle and win back fans that way.

There is no point in saying we should be here or there, we are where we are now seize the day and get on with it.
Win back fans on the field as well as a bit of respect and some pride in who we are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, beefy1, bigalf, bowlingboy, brian2, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, chapylad, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Drust, dull nickname, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, HXSparky, Joe Banjo, linebacker53, Malfax, Mr Dog, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Norman Bates, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, senoj, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stul, this_cougar_outfit, vbfg, wombull, woolly07, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 544 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,1081,73875,6944,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  