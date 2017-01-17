Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Interesting how you say 'NEW' Bradford should be in League 1. With a 'NEW' Toronto being in the Champ? How did you come to the conclusion that one NEW club cannot be in the Champ yet another NEW club can? Just because they have assembled a competitive team?



For the record I (along with 99% of the Bradford fans) want our new club in League 1. On 0 points and have a good season. However the highest ranking Cumbrian side who were relegated last season should be the ones to take the Champ place. And again for the record, I am a huge supporter of the Toronto expansion too. But I still want to see them (as a NEW club) start from the bottom.



Hope you lot have a good season anyway!

I guess my logic was that Toronto would have the best chance of being competitive in the Championship. Maybe the fairest way would have been to offer a place in the Championship to the Champ 1 teams in 2016 ranking order (with Toronto being the last to be made the offer if all the others declined)?Tbh, I was just agreeing with the 99% of Bradford fans, because that option (in my opinion) gives you the best starting point for the future. Things may work out differently in 2017 though, and if you can overhaul the 12 point deficit and be in with a fighting chance of avoiding the drop, then that will certainly give you something to shout about and should help regenerate support.