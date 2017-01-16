WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:19 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27493
Location: MACS0647-JD
neilgreenwood wrote:
T...Regards your 12 point deduction, any other club would have had to start again on champ 1.
..



Just to clear up your actual madness levels - you don't actually think that forcing the new startup to play in the Championship is a BENEFIT? Or that Bradford fans WANT this farcical season of whuppings?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:41 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 233
Location: South of Bratfud
Proper little Gaolers pet aren't we?

Take Fax fans case. They hung him up here 14 years ago. Every night, they take him down for twenty minutes, then they hang him up again, which he regards as very fair, in view of what he's done, and, if nothing else, it's taught him to respect the Romans, and it's taught him... that you'll never get anywhere in this life, unless you're prepared to do a fair day's work for a fair day's pay!

And we're getting off lightly with crucifixion
Last edited by Scarey71 on Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:49 am
Pumpetypump
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6358
Location: LS9
Line on the left, one cross each.

Re: The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:19 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 13
neilgreenwood wrote:
Time to stand up for my fellow fax fan. He isn't saying its bradfords fault that we aren't in super league. Regards your 12 point deduction, any other club would have had to start again on champ 1.

Glad you didn't go down anyway as that's 4 points for fax next season. Plus we get to go to the magnificent :lol: Odsal stadium.


Although a Northern/Bulls fan all my life I did work for fax for a couple of years and thoroughly enjoyed it. A great club who should be in Super League with some knowledgeable fans. Clearly you're not one of them.
Almost every Bulls fan would prefer a clean start in Champ 1 rather than the poison chalice presented by fat Nige and co.
Your pathetic gloating is not welcome so sod off!

Re: The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:19 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8975
Location: Bradbados
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Although a Northern/Bulls fan all my life I did work for fax for a couple of years and thoroughly enjoyed it. A great club who should be in Super League with some knowledgeable fans. Clearly you're not one of them.
Almost every Bulls fan would prefer a clean start in Champ 1 rather than the poison chalice presented by fat Nige and co.
Your pathetic gloating is not welcome so sod off!


Absolutely, TPK.

Sad fact is, I know quite a few Fax fans, and they're really top people and none of them would come on another club's board just to gloat. I do feel for some people though, having to carry that weight of bile around every day for years and years - I'd crack under the strain.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: The Big Sell

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25782
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Fax seem to have more than their share of nutjobs. It's comforting to know they still retain enough of an inferiority complex to come on here with their foaming mouths.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The Big Sell

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:20 am
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1108
You know what, I wish Fax had enough support to generate 265 pages of comments on their forum. I'm through and through blue and white, and like nothing more than when we turn you over on the field - that's what local rivalry is all about. But this is about more than that.

There is something of a feeling that the Bulls have maybe been treated more favourably in the past than other clubs. I remember Blackpool going bust and disappearing without a trace and no sign of any recognition or help from the RFL (despite the 9's tournament being held at their ground, along with the Northern Rail final and Summer Bash in the town).

The RFL should have put "new" Bradford in Champ 1, with Toronto in the Championship. Would that have been hard to sort out the logistics? Of course it would, but it would have been the right thing to do from a competition perspective. Toronto have a very good Championship team assembled, and Bradford would have a chance of competing in Champ 1 and make 2017 have some meaning for you.

All the best.

Re: The Big Sell

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:42 am
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1070
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
The fact that nothing has been announced on the matter Today beggars belief. Another classic 'making it up as they go along' from Red Hall. You lot must be having kittens. I'm all for rivalry on the pitch but surely nobody wants to see any RL team struggle like Bfd have
In Marshall, We Trust

Through Thick and Thin

Re: The Big Sell

Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:14 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27493
Location: MACS0647-JD
thefaxfanman wrote:
The fact that nothing has been announced on the matter Today beggars belief. Another classic 'making it up as they go along' from Red Hall. You lot must be having kittens. I'm all for rivalry on the pitch but surely nobody wants to see any RL team struggle like Bfd have

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... aled_today
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: The Big Sell

Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:05 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2575
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HXSparky wrote:
The RFL should have put "new" Bradford in Champ 1, with Toronto in the Championship. Would that have been hard to sort out the logistics? Of course it would, but it would have been the right thing to do from a competition perspective. Toronto have a very good Championship team assembled, and Bradford would have a chance of competing in Champ 1 and make 2017 have some meaning for you.

All the best.


Interesting how you say 'NEW' Bradford should be in League 1. With a 'NEW' Toronto being in the Champ? How did you come to the conclusion that one NEW club cannot be in the Champ yet another NEW club can? Just because they have assembled a competitive team?

For the record I (along with 99% of the Bradford fans) want our new club in League 1. On 0 points and have a good season. However the highest ranking Cumbrian side who were relegated last season should be the ones to take the Champ place. And again for the record, I am a huge supporter of the Toronto expansion too. But I still want to see them (as a NEW club) start from the bottom.

Hope you lot have a good season anyway!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
