You know what, I wish Fax had enough support to generate 265 pages of comments on their forum. I'm through and through blue and white, and like nothing more than when we turn you over on the field - that's what local rivalry is all about. But this is about more than that.



There is something of a feeling that the Bulls have maybe been treated more favourably in the past than other clubs. I remember Blackpool going bust and disappearing without a trace and no sign of any recognition or help from the RFL (despite the 9's tournament being held at their ground, along with the Northern Rail final and Summer Bash in the town).



The RFL should have put "new" Bradford in Champ 1, with Toronto in the Championship. Would that have been hard to sort out the logistics? Of course it would, but it would have been the right thing to do from a competition perspective. Toronto have a very good Championship team assembled, and Bradford would have a chance of competing in Champ 1 and make 2017 have some meaning for you.



All the best.