jeffvickers wrote:

From a Fax fan, we've been waiting 14 years to get out of this league. I'm sure the RFL will fasttrack Bradford to Super League when they change the structures again due to their "iconic" status.



They'll probably give Salford, Leigh & Wakey the boot for Bradford, Toronto and Toulouse.



In 10 years time, the game will once again become semi-professional due to lack of exposure, sponsorship, fan disillusionment and unsustainability.

The game is dying at grassroots level. The quality of RL is poor. Any quality now goes to Oz or Union.

And Nigel Wood will keep collecting his salary and Rugby League has never been in better shape!