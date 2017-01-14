Birky bull wrote: Im looking at the long term plan, we cant expect the team to be in super league next year. A season battling against religation, and if that happens which is a probability an off season without any dramas and the chance for the coach (hopfully mr smith) to plan for promotion back to the championship and build again. We have one thing that most other teams don't have, a fan base. We need to stick behing the new owners and rebuild. I think there is a need for the owners to build some bridges and provide some stability to bradford rugby league. If they can do this im in for the long haul

From a Fax fan, we've been waiting 14 years to get out of this league. I'm sure the RFL will fasttrack Bradford to Super League when they change the structures again due to their "iconic" status.They'll probably give Salford, Leigh & Wakey the boot for Bradford, Toronto and Toulouse.In 10 years time, the game will once again become semi-professional due to lack of exposure, sponsorship, fan disillusionment and unsustainability.The game is dying at grassroots level. The quality of RL is poor. Any quality now goes to Oz or Union.And Nigel Wood will keep collecting his salary and Rugby League has never been in better shape!