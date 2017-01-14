|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
A floating palace of ignorance
So we have a new-ish club, albeit with no current players or coach. We know that part of the deal was to reinstate the academy (big sighs from certain other teams in regards their future players there) but how the hell are the new owners going to sell such a damaged product as the Bulls to fans, the disgruntled and even (incredibly) attract new fans?
Apart from our recent history there is the 12 point deduction, and most of our star players being sold meaning that we're already in a relegation battle before the season begins!
I'm aware of at least one ST holder who since getting his refund has stated that its probably curtains for him, and I imagine he isn't the only one.
What can they do to win fans trust back?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:08 pm
For a start give everyone free transport to the light stream on 5th Feb. From acorns etc.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:31 pm
Relegation battle from the off? Yup, as Leigh are likely to have. Bongser worked with a West Ham fan in the 90s and was told that the previous season when Redknapp had established the team as a mid-table outfit had been far less exciting and engaging than the last few relegation threatened seasons. Avoiding the Big R is a rallying flag. Bongser looks forward to the esprit de corps at LSV next season. Much better than 2014 when wiinning all but one match and having b00gah all to show for it.
Not here to preach, merely hope that the new club is supported whilst understanding that some Bratfudlian fingers that have been scorched may no longer be crossed for the newbies.
Best of British!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Now that for me would go a long way! Plus a spirited performance. I am fully expecting to lose by 40-50 if not more. But if I can see some heart and soul from the players, that is something I can get behind!
Off the field, some intent. Like honoring season tickets (I'm not an ST holder) but it would show that they care for the fans. Even though as a new club they don't have to honor them. And also the signing of Rohan, Chisholm, Pryce and the rest of the lads. Build the team around Lumb, Ryan, Oakes, Kirk and Halafihi. Plus make a good loan signing or two before the first home game.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:51 pm
I think any marketing promotion would be better focused on filling Odsal to be honest.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:58 pm
Im looking at the long term plan, we cant expect the team to be in super league next year. A season battling against religation, and if that happens which is a probability an off season without any dramas and the chance for the coach (hopfully mr smith) to plan for promotion back to the championship and build again. We have one thing that most other teams don't have, a fan base. We need to stick behing the new owners and rebuild. I think there is a need for the owners to build some bridges and provide some stability to bradford rugby league. If they can do this im in for the long haul
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:17 pm
From a Fax fan, we've been waiting 14 years to get out of this league. I'm sure the RFL will fasttrack Bradford to Super League when they change the structures again due to their "iconic" status.
They'll probably give Salford, Leigh & Wakey the boot for Bradford, Toronto and Toulouse.
In 10 years time, the game will once again become semi-professional due to lack of exposure, sponsorship, fan disillusionment and unsustainability.
The game is dying at grassroots level. The quality of RL is poor. Any quality now goes to Oz or Union.
And Nigel Wood will keep collecting his salary and Rugby League has never been in better shape!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:32 pm
Have CDs, IPods etc reached Fax yet. In fact has the fax machine. Scratched vinyl does have a habit of repeating itself. Gets tedious after a while. Bongser will qualify his comment however by saying that, even were it without the Leigh rat connection, he'd still be against the whole Tranny Atlantic thing. Bonkers.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:44 pm
Yawn, yawn, yawn, yawn.
Yep the RFL are yet again favouring us.
Dear RFL thank you for giving the new Bradford club minus 12 points - you are too generous
Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:06 pm
Genuine question.
How many years is it going to take before your bitterness subsides? It's been quite a few now since you all felt you were @rse raped by Bradford, and yet you're still really really sour about it. Do you think you'll ever get over it?
(Aimed at this particular halfwit, not the decent Fax fans)
