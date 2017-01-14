So we have a new-ish club, albeit with no current players or coach. We know that part of the deal was to reinstate the academy (big sighs from certain other teams in regards their future players there) but how the hell are the new owners going to sell such a damaged product as the Bulls to fans, the disgruntled and even (incredibly) attract new fans?



Apart from our recent history there is the 12 point deduction, and most of our star players being sold meaning that we're already in a relegation battle before the season begins!



I'm aware of at least one ST holder who since getting his refund has stated that its probably curtains for him, and I imagine he isn't the only one.



What can they do to win fans trust back?