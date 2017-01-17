GansonTheClown wrote:

Should this really be Cockayne < Quinlan (Sio hardly played FB and was bang average when he did

Time will tell although Thornley didn't set the world alight

If Moss plays more than 5 games he'll have done more than KD did last year (not his fault BTW) should really be Sio > Moss

Most likely but again barely played in 2016

I was a better HB in 2016 than TC, so JA only needs to stay fit

Agreed but hopefully Ellis wont let us down as AK did

Agreed

Probably but it'll more likely be Tilse=Abdul as club scapegoat

Never played so anything is an upgrade nothing would be equal

Not lost much in Green imo, one big hit then concede a try

Garbage and never played, the question marks win hands down

Unfair on Addy to compare with a prop, I'd more go with Addy > Larroyer. Mitch put a good stint in though, we need a replacement for him and tilse

Without a doubt