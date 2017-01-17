WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 V's 2017

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:54 am
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 29
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Did no one watch the Derby at their place last year? Abdull was one of if not the best player on the pitch. I think some people are blinkered because of who his parent club are.



I don't doubt the the talent and potential but I do doubt the commitment, attitude and 'loyalty'. I know the background behind Donny and Fev, and I hope Sheens understands this.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:46 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1612
Abdull has bags of talent. Decent hands and a very good kicking game.

Some might say he's inconsistent, but I think that's harsh having watched him quite a lot. The games he's not performed in, he's either been chucked in 'cold' having not played at a decent standard for some time, or he's playing behind a beaten pack.

What I do doubt about him is his commitment as a professional to knuckle down and get himself fit and look after his body properly. I remember writing on the Hull board last season that if an overweight Abdull is playing this well, imagine what a fit Abdull could do.

I think he'll do well next year, and look forward to reading the reports on him.
Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:34 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4823
Can't believe the negativity towards Abdul and yet non towards Ellis. Everything that is being leveled at one could equally be leveled at the other but isn't.

We've be clamouring for a top coach for years and as soon as we get one his judgement is being questioned before a ball has been kicked, well not exactly true as a ball has been kicked and Abdul did well albeit against an inferior opposition.

The lad will be playing for us next year, for god's sake get behind him, IF he doesn'tput a shift in then lest have the debate then as I assume Mr Sheens wont stand for it.

Abdul is at a crucial point in his career, maybe not last chance saloon but it certainly wont do his chances much good if a coach of TS's calibre thinks he's no good. If he does go well and our plans come to fruition and we get back up again then I'm sure there'll be decisions to made all around. Where will he want to be, will we want to keep hold, will FC want him back.... all decisions for another day but give the lad a chance.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:11 am
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 947
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Paul_HKR wrote:
I don't doubt the the talent and potential but I do doubt the commitment, attitude and 'loyalty'. I know the background behind Donny and Fev, and I hope Sheens understands this.


Jordan Abdull shared the stage with Tim Sheens at last months 135 club event.

He came across very well, really positive and after encouragement from the audience even declared he is red and white now. Don't forget he was a Rovers junior before he joined Hull FC and he referred a couple of times to having settled in quickly because he already was familiar with the environment.

Tim Sheens actually said 'now we know you're red & white I want to know the name of your best mate at Hull so you can smack him in the friendly'. That got a big laugh but it was clear that Sheens had a very high opinion of Abdull.

Abdull looked very trim and was keen to mingle with the Rovers crowd afterwards. I don't think we need have any concerns about his attitude.

In the recent trial match against Hull he was excellent with 4 try assists. I don't think it is a forgone conclusion that he goes back to Hull next year but either way he's with us for now and giving his best let's support him.
Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:47 am
Dudley
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2158
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
Use Sio like we did the last 2 seasons and I could have replaced him. Time will tell on the outside backs replacing the likes of Thornley. If we can keep our halfs on the pitch and sober they will be a step up. The forwards as a whole look good enough to cover the only real loss in Walker. And as people have said before the best signing by a mile is Sheens.
I can't believe anybody could compare Marsh to Abdul, it has to be down to anti FC blinkers, but I worry he won't get cut any slack by some because if this if his form drops at any time.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:40 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 612
GansonTheClown wrote:
IMO:

Ken Sio > Adam Quinlan
Iain Thornley > Jake Butler-Fleming
Kieron Dixon = Kieron Moss
Josh Mantellato > Andrew Heffernan
Terry Campese > Jordan Abdull
Albert Kelly > Jamie Ellis
Adam Walker > Nick Scruton
Dane Tilse < Mitch Clark
John Boubebza v ???
James Green > George Milton
Kevin Larroyer v ???
Mitch Allgood = Danny Addy

James Webster < Tim Sheens


Disagree with Thornley. Maybe skillful but appeared disinterested. Also too early to tell about Butler-Fleming (like quite a few of them).

Loved Mantree and was a good player but was lacking in speed. Don-t necessarily disagree on this one though.

Terry Campese is a 'what could have been' if he stayed fit.

The key is that this squad are playing at Championship level and have to be eager to prove they are good enough for SL next year. On that basis, enthusiasm and hard work and not just skill are high factors this season.
Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:43 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4823
GansonTheClown wrote:
IMO:

Ken Sio > Adam Quinlan Should this really be Cockayne < Quinlan (Sio hardly played FB and was bang average when he did
Iain Thornley > Jake Butler-Fleming Time will tell although Thornley didn't set the world alight
Kieron Dixon = Kieron Moss If Moss plays more than 5 games he'll have done more than KD did last year (not his fault BTW) should really be Sio > Moss
Josh Mantellato > Andrew Heffernan Most likely but again barely played in 2016
Terry Campese > Jordan Abdull I was a better HB in 2016 than TC, so JA only needs to stay fit
Albert Kelly > Jamie Ellis Agreed but hopefully Ellis wont let us down as AK did
Adam Walker > Nick Scruton Agreed
Dane Tilse < Mitch Clark Probably but it'll more likely be Tilse=Abdul as club scapegoat
John Boubebza v ??? Never played so anything is an upgrade nothing would be equal
James Green > George Milton Not lost much in Green imo, one big hit then concede a try
Kevin Larroyer v ??? Garbage and never played, the question marks win hands down
Mitch Allgood = Danny Addy Unfair on Addy to compare with a prop, I'd more go with Addy > Larroyer. Mitch put a good stint in though, we need a replacement for him and tilse

James Webster < Tim Sheens Without a doubt


I'm struggling to look at the lost players and think i wish we'd kept him, maybe Walker. Kelly would have been great but not with the attitude he had, the rest wont be overly missed, either totally unfit and never played or just average

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:10 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 612
The big changes I expect to see are increases in enthusiasm and respect. Singing THAT song last year was ironic. We respected neither the opposition nor the ball last year. An increase in both of those along with the squad so far should get us into the mid 8s. Being successful in the mid 8s is another thing entirely which hopefully we'll start to see as the season progresses.
