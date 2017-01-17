WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:54 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 29
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Did no one watch the Derby at their place last year? Abdull was one of if not the best player on the pitch. I think some people are blinkered because of who his parent club are.



I don't doubt the the talent and potential but I do doubt the commitment, attitude and 'loyalty'. I know the background behind Donny and Fev, and I hope Sheens understands this.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:46 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1611
Abdull has bags of talent. Decent hands and a very good kicking game.

Some might say he's inconsistent, but I think that's harsh having watched him quite a lot. The games he's not performed in, he's either been chucked in 'cold' having not played at a decent standard for some time, or he's playing behind a beaten pack.

What I do doubt about him is his commitment as a professional to knuckle down and get himself fit and look after his body properly. I remember writing on the Hull board last season that if an overweight Abdull is playing this well, imagine what a fit Abdull could do.

I think he'll do well next year, and look forward to reading the reports on him.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:34 am
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4822
Can't believe the negativity towards Abdul and yet non towards Ellis. Everything that is being leveled at one could equally be leveled at the other but isn't.

We've be clamouring for a top coach for years and as soon as we get one his judgement is being questioned before a ball has been kicked, well not exactly true as a ball has been kicked and Abdul did well albeit against an inferior opposition.

The lad will be playing for us next year, for god's sake get behind him, IF he doesn'tput a shift in then lest have the debate then as I assume Mr Sheens wont stand for it.

Abdul is at a crucial point in his career, maybe not last chance saloon but it certainly wont do his chances much good if a coach of TS's calibre thinks he's no good. If he does go well and our plans come to fruition and we get back up again then I'm sure there'll be decisions to made all around. Where will he want to be, will we want to keep hold, will FC want him back.... all decisions for another day but give the lad a chance.
