Can't believe the negativity towards Abdul and yet non towards Ellis. Everything that is being leveled at one could equally be leveled at the other but isn't.



We've be clamouring for a top coach for years and as soon as we get one his judgement is being questioned before a ball has been kicked, well not exactly true as a ball has been kicked and Abdul did well albeit against an inferior opposition.



The lad will be playing for us next year, for god's sake get behind him, IF he doesn'tput a shift in then lest have the debate then as I assume Mr Sheens wont stand for it.



Abdul is at a crucial point in his career, maybe not last chance saloon but it certainly wont do his chances much good if a coach of TS's calibre thinks he's no good. If he does go well and our plans come to fruition and we get back up again then I'm sure there'll be decisions to made all around. Where will he want to be, will we want to keep hold, will FC want him back.... all decisions for another day but give the lad a chance.