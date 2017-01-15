fun time frankie wrote: Addy is not a scrum half though as most Bradford fans will tell you Abdul is and I've got to say I've never watched Marsh and thought he's been a stand out player quite the opposite I'd be worried if we were going into the season with him as our first choice half

Agree with this Frankie.I've never been a fan of Marsh other than of his potential. He's simply not creative enough in the halves and he is too quiet vocally. He has never delivered a performance in our first team that's had my bum crease with excitement. That said, more experience and game time in future and things might be different.Which brings me neatly on to Abdull. Currently he is at the same "bags of potential" career stage as Matty Marsh. More experience and game time required and he will be a diamond, which is exactly the raison d'etre for him joining us on loan. Unlike Marsh, Abdull is vocal and has a more varied kicking game, so I have him ahead on points.You can only comment on reality to date and Jordan Abdull and Jamie Ellis went well in the halves for us at Hull last time out.The acid test will be Leeds this week. They are weak in the halves and McGuire and Burrow are getting on a bit.If I had to make a prediction as to the bottom 4 in SL in 2017 at this preseason stage, I would say Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes and one of either Leigh or Leeds.