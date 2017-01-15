Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am Posts: 16991 Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
Can see why you reach that conclusion. He may play well at this level but I stand by my belief he is no better than what we have. I will go on record now just because I am that blinkered.i don't want any hull player in our colours I detest him and you and if roles were reversed if most of you were honest you would feel same. Difference is I will say it.love you.love him go suck your own plums
You detest me? What a sad pathetic person you are.
It's fairly obvious Craig hates Hull and wants nothing to do with us, you are letting your hatred blinker your view on Abdul, he has had some excellent games for Hull against a lot better teams than you will play next year and I feel with a run he will only get better.
Thought he played really well in the Derby and set up or was involved with most of try's.
I'd love to see Craig's face if Abdul's scores the winning try in the MPG.
he would pat him on the back and say by the way quack quack you've got the sack
Abdul never played loose forward for us, always at Halfback.
Gift wrapped, you are so bitter, only managed one trophy this is from a supporter of a club who havent won any major trophy for 30 years, you would give your right arm to achieve what we did last year.
That wasn't my point but I see why you interpreted as that. You as in dave k seem a balanced poster .iv been on gin and ale again so being umbongoed I am immune from scorn.i don't detest you.i think you are like a few of my fc pals and a rugby man.but I maintain if roles were reversed you wouldn't want a kr affiliated player in fc colours. Sometimes words on a forum are just bollox
You mentioned Hull and no i'm not, it's a public RL forum, and I probably offer more insight to this thread than you do, for a start I don't write like a 7 year, but thanks, sweet cheeks.
I mentioned hull as kebab is a hull player.. I again stand by my post that if roles reversed sone of your brethren wouldn't welcome a robin in your ranks. He is a project and I fail to see why he is ours to bring on
Fair enough, no problems and I apologise for my above comment about your writing.
I have a rule that I avoid posting on here and social media when drinking, I hope you enjoy your evening.
