Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:52 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16991
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
Can see why you reach that conclusion. He may play well at this level but I stand by my belief he is no better than what we have. I will go on record now just because I am that blinkered.i don't want any hull player in our colours I detest him and you and if roles were reversed if most of you were honest you would feel same. Difference is I will say it.love you.love him go suck your own plums


You detest me? What a sad pathetic person you are.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:53 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 157
Dave K. wrote:
It's fairly obvious Craig hates Hull and wants nothing to do with us, you are letting your hatred blinker your view on Abdul, he has had some excellent games for Hull against a lot better teams than you will play next year and I feel with a run he will only get better.

Thought he played really well in the Derby and set up or was involved with most of try's.

I'd love to see Craig's face if Abdul's scores the winning try in the MPG.
he would pat him on the back and say by the way quack quack you've got the sack
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:54 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 329
Dave K. wrote:
Abdul never played loose forward for us, always at Halfback.



Gift wrapped, you are so bitter, only managed one trophy :lol: :lol: this is from a supporter of a club who havent won any major trophy for 30 years, you would give your right arm to achieve what we did last year.


You are on the wrong forum sweet cheeks.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:57 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16991
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
You are on the wrong forum sweet cheeks.


You mentioned Hull and no i'm not, it's a public RL forum, and I probably offer more insight to this thread than you do, for a start I don't write like a 7 year, but thanks, sweet cheeks.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:03 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 329
Dave K. wrote:
You detest me? What a sad pathetic person you are.


That wasn't my point but I see why you interpreted as that. You as in dave k seem a balanced poster .iv been on gin and ale again so being umbongoed I am immune from scorn.i don't detest you.i think you are like a few of my fc pals and a rugby man.but I maintain if roles were reversed you wouldn't want a kr affiliated player in fc colours. Sometimes words on a forum are just bollox

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:06 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 329
Dave K. wrote:
You mentioned Hull and no i'm not, it's a public RL forum, and I probably offer more insight to this thread than you do, for a start I don't write like a 7 year, but thanks, sweet cheeks.


I mentioned hull as kebab is a hull player.. I again stand by my post that if roles reversed sone of your brethren wouldn't welcome a robin in your ranks. He is a project and I fail to see why he is ours to bring on

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:07 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16991
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
That wasn't my point but I see why you interpreted as that. You as in dave k seem a balanced poster .iv been on gin and ale again so being umbongoed I am immune from scorn.i don't detest you.i think you are like a few of my fc pals and a rugby man.but I maintain if roles were reversed you wouldn't want a kr affiliated player in fc colours. Sometimes words on a forum are just bollox


Fair enough, no problems and I apologise for my above comment about your writing.

I have a rule that I avoid posting on here and social media when drinking, I hope you enjoy your evening. :D
Last edited by Dave K. on Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:09 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:08 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16991
Location: Back in Hull.
Would it be different Craig, if Abdul signed permanent, is it because he is still a Hull player that upsets you?

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:09 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 329
rover 2000 wrote:
he would pat him on the back and say by the way quack quack you've got the sack


Alan Sugar stylee
