Dave K. wrote:
It's fairly obvious Craig hates Hull and wants nothing to do with us, you are letting your hatred blinker your view on Abdul, he has had some excellent games for Hull against a lot better teams than you will play next year and I feel with a run he will only get better.
Thought he played really well in the Derby and set up or was involved with most of try's.
I'd love to see Craig's face if Abdul's scores the winning try in the MPG.
he would pat him on the back and say by the way quack quack you've got the sack