WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 V's 2017

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR 2016 V's 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:12 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5397
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
I'd rather bring on Marsh than some one else's project.Marsh has had some stand out games Widnes away sticks out for me and some bang average games.par for course for a young half.he actually looked well at fullback when put there but seeing as we now have 5, 2 of which are imports he won't get a run there.not sure how long his injury is due to last think fairly bad one?but if fit I'd rather see Marsh /Ellis than the unit

I think Abdul is better than Marsh and I think he will sign permanently if Kelly goes well for Hull the fact Sheens saw Marsh as a full back says it all
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:33 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16983
Location: Back in Hull.
Binosh wrote:
It does make sense if read as a balanced opinion including some actual facts and not a put down to Hull KR.

They are BOTH in the champ for a reason, the reason is their parent SL clubs are unwilling to start the 2017 season with them in their squads. Both have question marks over fitness & weight.

Mellor is a quality proven SL half and is a starting half at Widnes, Drinkwater is proven at SL & NRL, Reynolds played 5 SL games as a 17 year old at Cas, Hampshire has been in SL most of his career and Ridyard is unproven at that level but is certainly one to watch for, see Gary Schofields published thoughts on him.

Anyway this is a an internet based RL opinion forum and not a crystal ball, I will keep popping back throughout the season and see how your new duo are getting on and what KR fans opinions of them are.

I actually really rate Marsh.


I am very balanced, in fact as a Hull fan you would expect me to side with you.



I like Mellor, he is a good runner, but he is on the own, look at how many games they won with and without Brown.

Drinkwater isn't proven at NRL and SL level, he has played 5 NRL games and only a few for London in which they only won one game and he looked pretty average to me.

Hampshire best position is FB, even at Cas when they had injuries he played on the wing.

Reynolds played 5 games of SL at 17, what does this prove?

The worst comment must be about Scofield, a great player, but terrible pundit, says things for effect.

Ellis is a decent player for a lower league side and Abdul has do much potential (more than all of those mentioned). For me they ar better combinations than both Leigh and Widnes, but as you say, we will have to see in the middle 8's.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:44 pm
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 28
craig hkr wrote:
I'd rather bring on Marsh than some one else's project.Marsh has had some stand out games Widnes away sticks out for me and some bang average games.par for course for a young half.he actually looked well at fullback when put there but seeing as we now have 5, 2 of which are imports he won't get a run there.not sure how long his injury is due to last think fairly bad one?but if fit I'd rather see Marsh /Ellis than the unit


Ditto

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:51 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 319
Cuckoo in the nest.dont need loan players who are not better than what is presently here.il trust Sheens judgement but my gut feeling is love him and his parent team

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:39 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8301
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Marsh isn't good enough at half back, we saw that week in, week out last year. Tim Sheens knows this, hence the recruitment of Abdul and the plan to go with Marsh at full back (where I think he could have a future).

I'm looking forward to seeing how our halves develop this year, so I won't write them off just yet ta.

"Josh Drinkwater proven at NRL & SL level". Snigger.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bishops finger, Cassandra, craig hkr, MSNbot Media, Paul_HKR, Rural Robin, SirStan and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,2492,31375,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  