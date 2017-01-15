Binosh wrote: It does make sense if read as a balanced opinion including some actual facts and not a put down to Hull KR.



They are BOTH in the champ for a reason, the reason is their parent SL clubs are unwilling to start the 2017 season with them in their squads. Both have question marks over fitness & weight.



Mellor is a quality proven SL half and is a starting half at Widnes, Drinkwater is proven at SL & NRL, Reynolds played 5 SL games as a 17 year old at Cas, Hampshire has been in SL most of his career and Ridyard is unproven at that level but is certainly one to watch for, see Gary Schofields published thoughts on him.



Anyway this is a an internet based RL opinion forum and not a crystal ball, I will keep popping back throughout the season and see how your new duo are getting on and what KR fans opinions of them are.



I actually really rate Marsh.

I am very balanced, in fact as a Hull fan you would expect me to side with you.I like Mellor, he is a good runner, but he is on the own, look at how many games they won with and without Brown.Drinkwater isn't proven at NRL and SL level, he has played 5 NRL games and only a few for London in which they only won one game and he looked pretty average to me.Hampshire best position is FB, even at Cas when they had injuries he played on the wing.Reynolds played 5 games of SL at 17, what does this prove?The worst comment must be about Scofield, a great player, but terrible pundit, says things for effect.Ellis is a decent player for a lower league side and Abdul has do much potential (more than all of those mentioned). For me they ar better combinations than both Leigh and Widnes, but as you say, we will have to see in the middle 8's.